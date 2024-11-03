Ravens vs. Broncos live updates: NFL scores, game stats, news, highlights, where to watch AFC matchup

Ravens take on the surprising Broncos in a key AFC game

We're underway in Baltimore for what should be an entertaining showdown between two 5-3 teams. Despite their identical records, the Ravens are a whopping 9-point favorite over the Broncos, who are 3-1 on the road this season. 

The Ravens are hoping to avenge last Sunday's upset loss in Cleveland that snapped their five-game winning streak. Following the loss, the Ravens made a splash when they acquired former Pro Bowl receiver Diontae Johnson, whose presence should make what is already the NFL's top-ranked offense even more potent. 

A marquee matchup in this game is Baltimore's offense — led by league MVP candidates Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry — against Denver's third-ranked scoring defense. The unit, which has been led by All-Pro cornerback Patrick Surtain II and a pass rush that has already notched 30 sacks, has only allowed two opponents to score over 20 points this season. 

Will Baltimore get back on track, or will Denver get its third straight win? Follow along in our live blog below to find out. 

How to watch Broncos-Ravens

  • When: Sunday, Nov. 3 | 1 p.m. ET
  • Where: M&T Bank Stadium Stadium -- Baltimore, Maryland 
  • TV: CBS | Live stream: Paramount+ (click here
  • Follow: CBS Sports App   
  • Odds: BAL -9; O/U 46.5 (via Caesars Sportsbook)
Ravens respond with Jackson's first TD pass 

Lamar Jackson responds to Nix's score by firing a 7-yard touchdown pass to Zay Flowers, extending Baltimore's lead to an 17-7 late in the first half. 

Jackson has had a highly-successful first half. He's 9 of 10 for 143 yards that includes three completions of at least 24 yards. It's been a slow start, though, for Derrick Henry, who has been held to 32 yards on 9 carries. 

Bryan DeArdo
November 3, 2024, 7:12 PM
Nov. 03, 2024, 2:12 pm EST
 
Nix catches his first career TD 

The Broncos went for it again on fourth down, but this time, they cash in with Courtland Sutton hitting Bo Nix for a TD on fourth-and-goal from the 2-yard-line. The score capped off a 11-play, 70-yard drive. 

Bryan DeArdo
November 3, 2024, 6:57 PM
Nov. 03, 2024, 1:57 pm EST
 
Broncos take onto their lead 

Baltimore's third drive ends in a Justin Tucker field goal, extending its lead to 10-0 early in the second quarter. It'll be interesting to see if the Broncos alter their approach this time if they're faced in a similar situation on fourth down. Both of Baltimore's scores were set up by its defense's fourth down stops. 

Bryan DeArdo
November 3, 2024, 6:45 PM
Nov. 03, 2024, 1:45 pm EST
 
Broncos miss again on fourth down

Denver starts the second quarter by going for it again on fourth down, this time it was a fourth-and-5 on Baltimore's 33. Troy Franklin was open in the end zone, but Nix overthrew him. 

Despite two good drives, the Broncos still aren't on the board. Meanwhile, Jackson hits Zay Flowers for 27 yards on the very next play. A face mask penalty adds 15 yards onto the play. 

Bryan DeArdo
November 3, 2024, 6:39 PM
Nov. 03, 2024, 1:39 pm EST
 
Jackson completions set up Henry's 100th career TD run

One play after the holding call, Jackson found a wide open Nelson Agholor downfield for a 29-yard gain as the Ravens are now in field goal range. Jackson then hits Rashod Bateman for 15 yards. Those completions set up Derrick Henry's 100th career TD run as Baltimore strikes first. 

Henry has scored a TD in every game this season. He's also the first player to score 10 touchdowns in seven straight seasons. Incredible. 

Bryan DeArdo
November 3, 2024, 6:29 PM
Nov. 03, 2024, 1:29 pm EST
 
Ravens stop Williams on fourth down

Denver's successful second drive ended with Javonte Williams falling just short of the sticks on 4th-and-1 from Baltimore's 43-yard-line. It was initially called a first down but was overturned. 

Baltimore's offense responds with a nice screen pass to Justice Hill, but a holding call waives it off. Sloppy start for the Ravens' offense. 

Bryan DeArdo
November 3, 2024, 6:23 PM
Nov. 03, 2024, 1:23 pm EST
 
Broncos on the move 

Denver stared their second drive deep in their own territory, but they've picked up the game's first three first downs to move into Ravens territory. The third first down was an impressive 26-yard completion from Nix to Courtland Sutton. 

The Broncos are doing a good job mixing the pass and the run so far. Nix has gotten into a good groove after his early pick and has already attempted passes to five different teammates. 

Establishing the run is huge for Denver as Baltimore's defense is No. 1 in the NFL in rushing yards allowed. 

Bryan DeArdo
November 3, 2024, 6:14 PM
Nov. 03, 2024, 1:14 pm EST
 
Ravens can't cash in on early pick 

Baltimore's defense picked off Bo Nix off a tipped pass on the game's second play. But they couldn't parlay the pick into any points after Lamar Jackson was sacked by DE John Franklin-Meyers on third-and-5, taking Baltimore out of field goal range. 

Denver's pass rush has been among the best in the league so far, and they've already made its mark today. The Broncos, despite the early pick, should have success against a Ravens defense that is 32nd in the NFL in passing yards allowed and 30th in TD passes permitted. 

Bryan DeArdo
November 3, 2024, 6:09 PM
Nov. 03, 2024, 1:09 pm EST

