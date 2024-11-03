Ravens vs. Broncos score, takeaways: Lamar Jackson, Derrick Henry both make history as Baltimore routs Denver

Baltimore rode its stars en route to a huge Game 9 win

The Baltimore Ravens were angry, and they took it out on the Denver Broncos throughout Sunday's 41-10 win. Baltimore, anxious to play better following last week's upset loss in Cleveland, did so in Week 9 while showing the Broncos they are still a ways away from competing with the NFL's elite. 

Baltimore was led once again by its two MVP candidates in quarterback Lamar Jackson and running back Derrick Henry. Jackson threw for 280 yards and three touchdowns on 16 of 19 passing while becoming the fastest player in NFL history to reach 20 touchdown passes and 500 rushing yards for a season. Jackson also set an NFL record by compiling his fourth career game with a perfect passing record (minimum of 15 attempts). 

Henry ran for more than 100 yards and two touchdowns. He made history in the first half by rushing for his 100th career score. Henry also eclipsed 1,000 rushing yards for the season on a 20-yarder early in the third quarter. 

Denver had no problems moving the ball in the first half, but it came up short on consecutive fourth-down attempts that helped set up two Ravens scores. The Broncos did make it a one-possession game late in the first half on a Bo Nix touchdown catch, but they were unable to sustain that success in the second half. On defense, Denver couldn't contain Jackson and was run over in the second half by Henry after holding him to 32 yards on nine carries in the second half. 

Here's a closer look at how Baltimore bullied Denver. 

Why the Ravens won 

Jackson and Henry were the headliners, but Baltimore's defense played a big role in the outcome. The unit, which entered Sunday's game tops in the league against the run but 30th against the pass, held Nix to just 19 of 33 passing that included Ar'Darius Washington's pick on Denver's second play from scrimmage. They sacked him four times (Tavius Robinson paced Baltimore with two sacks) and came up big on two fourth-down stops in the first half. 

Baltimore's defense continued to put its offense in favorable field positions, and Jackson and Co. took advantage by scoring on seven straight drives. Jackson spread the ball around, had two several big connections to Zay Flowers (who caught five passes for 127 yards and two touchdowns) and broke containment all day as he was only sacked once on Baltimore's first drive. 

Jackson's success in the first half set the stage for Henry to take advantage of a weary Broncos defense in the second half. Henry had 53 of his of his 106 rushing yards in the third quarter as Baltimore out-gained Denver 159 to -2 yards over that span. The Broncos also turned a 24-10 lead into a 38-10 advantage entering the fourth quarter. 

Speaking of Henry, he tied Adrian Peterson with the second most seasons with at least 10 touchdown runs. Their seven straight seasons with at least 10 touchdown runs is second only to Hall of Fame running back LaDainian Tomlinson, who did so each year from 2001-09. 

Why the Broncos lost

Denver hung in there for most of the first half, but their offense's inability to capitalize on more of its scoring chances started the proverbial avalanche. The missed fourth downs contributed mightily to the defense's sagging performance following an encouraging start. 

The Broncos' need for a No. 2 receiver was evident Sunday. While Courtland Sutton had seven catches for 122 yards (in addition to his touchdown pass to Nix on a trick play), only one other player (running back Javonte Williams) had more than 20 receiving yards. The Broncos should try to add to their stable of wideouts before Tuesday's trade deadline. 

Regardless of who is playing receiver, Nix can't continue to miss easy passes like his misfire to an open Troy Franklin in the end zone on Denver's second fourth-down miss. Instead of a game-tying touchdown, the Broncos found themselves on the wrong side of a 10-0 score after Jackson led Baltimore to its first touchdown moments later. 

Defensively, the Broncos can join the club of units that have fallen victim to the dynamic duo of Jackson and Henry. Jackson easily dodged defenders who had taken down quarterbacks a combined 30 times during the season's first eight weeks. 

Turning point

Nix's misfire to Franklin was a turning point, but the turning point in Sunday's game occurred at the end of the first half with Denver threatening to make it a three-point game. It appeared that the Broncos had done so after Nix scored on a nifty 9-yard run, but a holding call on offensive lineman Garett Bolles wiped it out. Denver then had to settle for a field goal and a 17-10 deficit with 54 seconds left in the half. 

That wasn't the bad part, though. Despite having limited time, the Ravens still managed to get in the end zone after Jackson hit Flowers, who received a stellar block downfield from fellow wideout Rashod Bateman on his way to a 53-yard touchdown. 

The Ravens then opened the second half with a touchdown that essentially put the game on ice. 

Quotable

"We have been really good at running the ball for a long time, but he is different. He's adding a dimension that we have not had before. I don't know, you can go back to Jamal Lewis, maybe? This is different, and I'm excited about it." -- Ravens head coach John Harbaugh on Henry's impact 

What's next 

The Ravens will host the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday night. Cincinnati, which fell to Baltimore in a 38-35 shootout back in Week 5, has climbed its way back to 4-5 after a 1-4 start to the season. The Broncos have another daunting road game ahead of them next Sunday against the defending two-time Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs. 

Updating Live
(19)
See New Posts
 
Pinned
Link copied

Ravens win, 41-10 

Baltimore turned a competitive, 17-10 game into a 31-point blowout win. The Ravens' offense torched the Broncos' third-ranked scoring defense, allowing just one sack and having success on both the ground and through the air. 

It was tough sledding for Denver, especially in the second half, but a good learning experience for a young team. 

Bryan DeArdo
November 3, 2024, 9:05 PM
Nov. 03, 2024, 4:05 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied

Broncos stopped once again on fourth-and-goal 

Sutton caught Nix's pass on fourth and goal, but he comes up inches short of the goal line. The Ravens were are now 1-of-5 today on fourth down. 

Bryan DeArdo
November 3, 2024, 8:58 PM
Nov. 03, 2024, 3:58 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied

Jackson, Henry out 

Lamar Jackson was taken out of the game to start the fourth quarter. Derrick Henry also left the game after he got over 100 rushing yards for the day. Jackson missed two practices this week with an injury, so the opportunity to get him out early is obviously a bonus for John Harbaugh. 

Bryan DeArdo
November 3, 2024, 8:46 PM
Nov. 03, 2024, 3:46 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied

Broncos miss again on fourth down 

For a third time today, Denver comes up empty on fourth down. This time, Nix misfires on a pass intended for Courtland Sutton, who had a beat on his defender in the back middle of the end zone. 

I'm OK with this decision to go for it. It's 41-10, and instead of making the score look better, Payton gave his quarterback a chance to make a play. I don't necessarily agree with the second fourth down decision, however. 

Bryan DeArdo
November 3, 2024, 8:34 PM
Nov. 03, 2024, 3:34 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied

Tucker makes it 41-10 

Baltimore has now scored on its last seven possessions. Henry is now yards shy of 100 for today. Jackson has become the first QB in franchise history to throw for at least 275 yards in five straight games. 

Baltimore has re-established itself as one of the NFL's top teams today following last Sunday's upset in Cleveland. Denver has had success this year against weaker competition, but it's clear that they are not quite ready to compete with the league's elite. Today is a good step for them nonetheless. 

Bryan DeArdo
November 3, 2024, 8:26 PM
Nov. 03, 2024, 3:26 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied

Jackson throws TD No. 3

The rout is on in Baltimore. The Ravens' first two drives of the second half end with touchdowns. Ravens have out-gained Denver 159 to -1 in the third. Jackson hits FB Patrick Ricard for his third TD of the game. 

The pass set up the run in the first half, but Henry's steady running this half has further opened things up for Jackson and the passing game. Henry has 80 all-purpose yards on 10 touches in the third quarter alone. 

Bryan DeArdo
November 3, 2024, 8:10 PM
Nov. 03, 2024, 3:10 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied

Derrick Henry over 1,000 yards, extends lead to 31-10

The milestones continue to Derrick Henry. Henry scored his 100th career rushing TD in the first half, and he eclipsed 1,000 yards for the year on a 20-yard run with 11:21 left in the third quarter. Henry capped off the drive with a 6-yard TD run that saw him break a tackle before lunging to pay dirt. 

Bryan DeArdo
November 3, 2024, 7:48 PM
Nov. 03, 2024, 2:48 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied

Ravens driving to open the second half

Sean Payton lamented about his defense's inability to contain Jackson in the first half, and it's continued early in the second half. Jackson just picked up a first down with his legs on a third-and-10 play as Baltimore is now deep in Broncos territory. 

Broncos had 30 sacks entering the game and had one on its first possession. None since then. The Ravens are only the third team this year to score over 20 points vs. the Broncos. 

Bryan DeArdo
November 3, 2024, 7:47 PM
Nov. 03, 2024, 2:47 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied

First half stats 

Score: 24-10 Ravens
First downs: Broncos 13-12
Fourth down: Broncos 1-3, Ravens N/A 
Third down: Broncos 4-8, Ravens 2-4 
Total yards: Broncos 229-221 
TOP: Broncos 16:46 

Jackson: 11-12, 208 yards, 2 TD's, 1 sack
Nix: 12-20, 159 yards, 1 sack
Henry: 32 yards on 9 carries, 1 TD
Williams: 33 yards on 9 carries; Nix 26 yards on 4 carries
Sutton: 69 yards on 3 catches
Flowers: 111 yards and 2 TD's on 4 receptions 

Bryan DeArdo
November 3, 2024, 7:33 PM
Nov. 03, 2024, 2:33 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied

Massive blocks by Bateman frees Flowers up for TD

A big block downfield by Rashod Bateman helped Flowers finish off a 53-yard TD catch just before halftime. It's now 24-10 Ravens just before halftime. 

Jackson is 11 of 12 for 208 yards. MVP stuff. 

Bryan DeArdo
November 3, 2024, 7:26 PM
Nov. 03, 2024, 2:26 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied

Denver makes it a one-score game 

Somewhat surprisingly, this has turned into an offensive game. Like Baltimore, Denver has been able to move the ball, but they are once again unable to get a TD after driving deep in Ravens territory. They are, however, able to get a short FG to trim their deficit to 17-10 with less than a minute to go until halftime. 

That drive's big play was a 33-yard completion from Nix to Courtland Sutton. The Broncos are having success on the ground with 69 yards on 19 carries. 

Bryan DeArdo
November 3, 2024, 7:22 PM
Nov. 03, 2024, 2:22 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied

Ravens respond with Jackson's first TD pass 

Lamar Jackson responds to Nix's score by firing a 7-yard touchdown pass to Zay Flowers, extending Baltimore's lead to an 17-7 late in the first half. 

Jackson has had a highly-successful first half. He's 9 of 10 for 143 yards that includes three completions of at least 24 yards. It's been a slow start, though, for Derrick Henry, who has been held to 32 yards on 9 carries. 

Bryan DeArdo
November 3, 2024, 7:12 PM
Nov. 03, 2024, 2:12 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied

Nix catches his first career TD 

The Broncos went for it again on fourth down, but this time, they cash in with Courtland Sutton hitting Bo Nix for a TD on fourth-and-goal from the 2-yard-line. The score capped off a 11-play, 70-yard drive. 

Bryan DeArdo
November 3, 2024, 6:57 PM
Nov. 03, 2024, 1:57 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied

Broncos take onto their lead 

Baltimore's third drive ends in a Justin Tucker field goal, extending its lead to 10-0 early in the second quarter. It'll be interesting to see if the Broncos alter their approach this time if they're faced in a similar situation on fourth down. Both of Baltimore's scores were set up by its defense's fourth down stops. 

Bryan DeArdo
November 3, 2024, 6:45 PM
Nov. 03, 2024, 1:45 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied

Broncos miss again on fourth down

Denver starts the second quarter by going for it again on fourth down, this time it was a fourth-and-5 on Baltimore's 33. Troy Franklin was open in the end zone, but Nix overthrew him. 

Despite two good drives, the Broncos still aren't on the board. Meanwhile, Jackson hits Zay Flowers for 27 yards on the very next play. A face mask penalty adds 15 yards onto the play. 

Bryan DeArdo
November 3, 2024, 6:39 PM
Nov. 03, 2024, 1:39 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied

Jackson completions set up Henry's 100th career TD run

One play after the holding call, Jackson found a wide open Nelson Agholor downfield for a 29-yard gain as the Ravens are now in field goal range. Jackson then hits Rashod Bateman for 15 yards. Those completions set up Derrick Henry's 100th career TD run as Baltimore strikes first. 

Henry has scored a TD in every game this season. He's also the first player to score 10 touchdowns in seven straight seasons. Incredible. 

Bryan DeArdo
November 3, 2024, 6:29 PM
Nov. 03, 2024, 1:29 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied

Ravens stop Williams on fourth down

Denver's successful second drive ended with Javonte Williams falling just short of the sticks on 4th-and-1 from Baltimore's 43-yard-line. It was initially called a first down but was overturned. 

Baltimore's offense responds with a nice screen pass to Justice Hill, but a holding call waives it off. Sloppy start for the Ravens' offense. 

Bryan DeArdo
November 3, 2024, 6:23 PM
Nov. 03, 2024, 1:23 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied

Broncos on the move 

Denver stared their second drive deep in their own territory, but they've picked up the game's first three first downs to move into Ravens territory. The third first down was an impressive 26-yard completion from Nix to Courtland Sutton. 

The Broncos are doing a good job mixing the pass and the run so far. Nix has gotten into a good groove after his early pick and has already attempted passes to five different teammates. 

Establishing the run is huge for Denver as Baltimore's defense is No. 1 in the NFL in rushing yards allowed. 

Bryan DeArdo
November 3, 2024, 6:14 PM
Nov. 03, 2024, 1:14 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied

Ravens can't cash in on early pick 

Baltimore's defense picked off Bo Nix off a tipped pass on the game's second play. But they couldn't parlay the pick into any points after Lamar Jackson was sacked by DE John Franklin-Meyers on third-and-5, taking Baltimore out of field goal range. 

Denver's pass rush has been among the best in the league so far, and they've already made its mark today. The Broncos, despite the early pick, should have success against a Ravens defense that is 32nd in the NFL in passing yards allowed and 30th in TD passes permitted. 

Bryan DeArdo
November 3, 2024, 6:09 PM
Nov. 03, 2024, 1:09 pm EST

Share Video

Link copied!
  • Image thumbnail
    2:22

    Week 9 Highlights: Dolphins at Bills (11/03)

  • Image thumbnail
    1:41

    On-Field Reaction: Josh Allen Reflects On Narrow Win

  • Image thumbnail
    0:24

    MUST SEE: Bills kicker Tyler Bass wins it with 61-yard field goal!

  • Image thumbnail
    2:58

    Week 9 Highlights: Commanders at Giants (11/03)

  • Image thumbnail
    1:37

    On-Field Reaction: Lamar Jackson And Derrick Henry Sound Off After W

  • Image thumbnail
    2:03

    On-Site Preview: Broncos at Ravens

  • Image thumbnail
    2:59

    On-Site Preview: Jaguars at Eagles

  • Image thumbnail
    2:39

    On-Site Preview: Bears at Cardinals

  • Image thumbnail
    2:46

    On-Site Preview: Chargers at Browns

  • Image thumbnail
    1:17

    NFL Week 9 Preview: Ravens Look To Bounce Back Against Surging Broncos

  • Image thumbnail
    2:01

    NFL Week 9 Preview: Jordan Love Set To Start In Crucial Battle For 1st Place

  • Image thumbnail
    1:52

    NFL Week 9 Preview: Tua Faces Bills For First Time Since Injury

  • Image thumbnail
    2:19

    NFL Week 9 Preview: Colts Turn To Joe Flacco For Vikings Road Test

  • Image thumbnail
    2:39

    NFL News & Notes: Puka Nacua Questionable Ahead Of NFC West Showdown

  • Image thumbnail
    1:41

    NFL News & Notes: Jordan Love Trending Towards Playing vs. Lions

  • Image thumbnail
    1:59

    Lamar Says He Is "100 Percent" Going Into Sunday

  • Image thumbnail
    1:17

    NFL Injury Update

  • Image thumbnail
    2:18

    FFT Panic Meter: Dak Prescott

  • Image thumbnail
    7:22

    Week 9 Fantasy Football Injury Report

See All NFL Videos