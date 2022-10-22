Who's Playing
Cleveland @ Baltimore
Current Records: Cleveland 2-4; Baltimore 3-3
What to Know
After a two-game homestand, the Cleveland Browns will be on the road. Cleveland and the Baltimore Ravens will face off in an AFC North battle at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at M&T Bank Stadium. The teams split their matchups last year, with Baltimore winning the first 16-10 at home and the Browns taking the second 24-22.
Cleveland has to be aching after a bruising 38-15 loss to the New England Patriots this past Sunday. QB Jacoby Brissett had a memorable game, but not in the way you want to be remembered: despite one touchdown, he threw two interceptions and fumbled the ball once with a passing completion percentage of only 46.67%.
Most of the squad's points came courtesy of special teams, which contributed nine. K Cade York delivered a perfect 3-for-3 game.
There was early excitement for Baltimore after they claimed the game's first points this past Sunday, but it was the New York Giants who ended up claiming the real prize. Baltimore didn't finish too far behind, but the squad still lost 24-20 to New York. Baltimore's defeat came about despite a quality game from RB Kenyan Drake, who rushed for one TD and 119 yards on ten carries. That nimble footwork stands out as the first time Drake has hit the 100-yard rushing mark this season.
The Browns are expected to lose this next one by 6.5. Those sticking with them against the spread have guts, to put it politely, as the team has let down bettors in their past three games.
Cleveland is now 2-4 while Baltimore sits at 3-3. A couple offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Cleveland enters the contest with 172 rushing yards per game on average, which is the best in the league. Baltimore has displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they come into the game boasting the third most passing touchdowns in the NFL at 13.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET
- Where: M&T Bank Stadium -- Baltimore, Maryland
- TV: CBS
- Online streaming: Paramount+ (One month free trial)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Ravens are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Browns, according to the latest NFL odds.
Over/Under: -110
See NFL picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Baltimore have won ten out of their last 14 games against Cleveland.
- Dec 12, 2021 - Cleveland 24 vs. Baltimore 22
- Nov 28, 2021 - Baltimore 16 vs. Cleveland 10
- Dec 14, 2020 - Baltimore 47 vs. Cleveland 42
- Sep 13, 2020 - Baltimore 38 vs. Cleveland 6
- Dec 22, 2019 - Baltimore 31 vs. Cleveland 15
- Sep 29, 2019 - Cleveland 40 vs. Baltimore 25
- Dec 30, 2018 - Baltimore 26 vs. Cleveland 24
- Oct 07, 2018 - Cleveland 12 vs. Baltimore 9
- Dec 17, 2017 - Baltimore 27 vs. Cleveland 10
- Sep 17, 2017 - Baltimore 24 vs. Cleveland 10
- Nov 10, 2016 - Baltimore 28 vs. Cleveland 7
- Sep 18, 2016 - Baltimore 25 vs. Cleveland 20
- Nov 30, 2015 - Baltimore 33 vs. Cleveland 27
- Oct 11, 2015 - Cleveland 33 vs. Baltimore 30