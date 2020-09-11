Who's Playing
Cleveland @ Baltimore
Last Season Records: Baltimore 14-2; Cleveland 6-10
What to Know
The Baltimore Ravens are 6-2 against the Cleveland Browns since September of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Sunday. Baltimore and Cleveland are opening their 2020 seasons against one another at 1 p.m. ET at M&T Bank Stadium. The Ravens are coming off of a 14-2 season with hopes of advancing further than the second round of the playoffs, where they were eliminated by the Tennessee Titans 28-12. On the other hand, the Browns missed the playoffs altogether last season and are looking forward to a clean start.
A couple last-season stats to keep an eye on: Baltimore was the best in rushing yards per game, finishing the 2019 season with 206 on average. Less enviably, Cleveland ranked third worst with respect to rushing yards allowed per game last season, where the squad gave up 144.7 on average. The good news for Cleveland, of course, is that these forces working against them might not carry over into the new season.
The Ravens are the favorite in this one, with an expected 8-point margin of victory. But these early season matchups can go either way as both teams get back into playing shape.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET
- Where: M&T Bank Stadium -- Baltimore, Maryland
- TV: CBS
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Ravens are a big 8-point favorite against the Browns, according to the latest NFL odds.
Over/Under: -109
Series History
Baltimore have won seven out of their last ten games against Cleveland.
- Dec 22, 2019 - Baltimore 31 vs. Cleveland 15
- Sep 29, 2019 - Cleveland 40 vs. Baltimore 25
- Dec 30, 2018 - Baltimore 26 vs. Cleveland 24
- Oct 07, 2018 - Cleveland 12 vs. Baltimore 9
- Dec 17, 2017 - Baltimore 27 vs. Cleveland 10
- Sep 17, 2017 - Baltimore 24 vs. Cleveland 10
- Nov 10, 2016 - Baltimore 28 vs. Cleveland 7
- Sep 18, 2016 - Baltimore 25 vs. Cleveland 20
- Nov 30, 2015 - Baltimore 33 vs. Cleveland 27
- Oct 11, 2015 - Cleveland 33 vs. Baltimore 30