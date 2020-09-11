Who's Playing

Cleveland @ Baltimore

Last Season Records: Baltimore 14-2; Cleveland 6-10

What to Know

The Baltimore Ravens are 6-2 against the Cleveland Browns since September of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Sunday. Baltimore and Cleveland are opening their 2020 seasons against one another at 1 p.m. ET at M&T Bank Stadium. The Ravens are coming off of a 14-2 season with hopes of advancing further than the second round of the playoffs, where they were eliminated by the Tennessee Titans 28-12. On the other hand, the Browns missed the playoffs altogether last season and are looking forward to a clean start.

A couple last-season stats to keep an eye on: Baltimore was the best in rushing yards per game, finishing the 2019 season with 206 on average. Less enviably, Cleveland ranked third worst with respect to rushing yards allowed per game last season, where the squad gave up 144.7 on average. The good news for Cleveland, of course, is that these forces working against them might not carry over into the new season.

The Ravens are the favorite in this one, with an expected 8-point margin of victory. But these early season matchups can go either way as both teams get back into playing shape.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: M&T Bank Stadium -- Baltimore, Maryland

M&T Bank Stadium -- Baltimore, Maryland TV: CBS

CBS Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Ravens are a big 8-point favorite against the Browns, according to the latest NFL odds.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

Baltimore have won seven out of their last ten games against Cleveland.