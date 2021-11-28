Who's Playing
Cleveland @ Baltimore
Current Records: Cleveland 6-5; Baltimore 7-3
What to Know
The Baltimore Ravens are 8-2 against the Cleveland Browns since September of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success next Sunday. Baltimore and Cleveland will face off in an AFC North battle at 8:20 p.m. ET at M&T Bank Stadium. These two teams are tiptoeing into their game after sneaking past their previous opponents.
On Sunday, the Ravens narrowly escaped with a victory as the squad sidled past the Chicago Bears 16-13. Baltimore's only offensive touchdown came from RB Devonta Freeman. Baltimore's win came on a three-yard rush from Freeman with only 0:25 remaining in the fourth quarter.
Most of the squad's points came courtesy of special teams, which contributed ten. K Justin Tucker delivered a perfect 3-for-3 game.
Speaking of close games: things were close when Cleveland and the Detroit Lions clashed on Sunday, but the Browns ultimately edged out the opposition 13-10. The overall outcome was to be expected, but Detroit made it more of a contest than the oddsmakers had predicted. It was another big night for Cleveland's RB Nick Chubb, who picked up 130 yards on the ground on 22 carries in addition to snatching one receiving TD.
Baltimore is now 7-3 while Cleveland sits at 6-5. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Baltimore ranks second in the NFL when it comes to rushing yards allowed per game, with only 88.6 on average. But the Browns come into the matchup boasting the most rushing yards per game in the league at 156.8. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 8:20 p.m. ET
- Where: M&T Bank Stadium -- Baltimore, Maryland
- TV: NBC
Series History
Baltimore have won nine out of their last 12 games against Cleveland.
