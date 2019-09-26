Ravens vs. Browns: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Baltimore (home) vs. Cleveland (away)

Current Records: Baltimore 2-1-0; Cleveland 1-2-0

What to Know

Cleveland is 1-5 against Baltimore since 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap on Sunday. An AFC North battle is on tap between Cleveland and Baltimore at 1 p.m. ET at M&T Bank Stadium. The teams split their matchups last year, with the Browns winning the first 12-9 at home and Baltimore taking the second 26-24.

Cleveland scored first but ultimately less than the Rams in their contest last week. Cleveland came up short against the Rams, falling 20-13. QB Baker Mayfield had a memorable game, but not in the way you want to be remembered: despite one touchdown, he threw one interception with only 5.42 yards per passing attempt.

Meanwhile, if the Ravens were expecting to get some payback for the 27-24 loss against Kansas City the last time they met, then they were left disappointed. The Ravens were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap as they fell 33-28 to Kansas City.

The teams both will surely be scraping tooth and nail to get back into the win column after losses last week. Two stats to keep an eye on: The Browns are stumbling into the game with the third most interceptions in the NFL, having thrown 5 on the season. On the other hand, the Ravens haven't thrown an interception yet this season. So the Cleveland squad has its work cut out for it.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: M&T Bank Stadium -- Baltimore, Maryland

M&T Bank Stadium -- Baltimore, Maryland TV: CBS

CBS Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Ravens are a solid 7-point favorite against the Browns.

Over/Under: 46

Series History

Baltimore have won six out of their last eight games against Cleveland.