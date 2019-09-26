Ravens vs. Browns: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Ravens vs. Browns football game
Who's Playing
Baltimore (home) vs. Cleveland (away)
Current Records: Baltimore 2-1-0; Cleveland 1-2-0
What to Know
Cleveland is 1-5 against Baltimore since 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap on Sunday. An AFC North battle is on tap between Cleveland and Baltimore at 1 p.m. ET at M&T Bank Stadium. The teams split their matchups last year, with the Browns winning the first 12-9 at home and Baltimore taking the second 26-24.
Cleveland scored first but ultimately less than the Rams in their contest last week. Cleveland came up short against the Rams, falling 20-13. QB Baker Mayfield had a memorable game, but not in the way you want to be remembered: despite one touchdown, he threw one interception with only 5.42 yards per passing attempt.
Meanwhile, if the Ravens were expecting to get some payback for the 27-24 loss against Kansas City the last time they met, then they were left disappointed. The Ravens were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap as they fell 33-28 to Kansas City.
The teams both will surely be scraping tooth and nail to get back into the win column after losses last week. Two stats to keep an eye on: The Browns are stumbling into the game with the third most interceptions in the NFL, having thrown 5 on the season. On the other hand, the Ravens haven't thrown an interception yet this season. So the Cleveland squad has its work cut out for it.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET
- Where: M&T Bank Stadium -- Baltimore, Maryland
- TV: CBS
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Ravens are a solid 7-point favorite against the Browns.
Over/Under: 46
Series History
Baltimore have won six out of their last eight games against Cleveland.
- Dec 30, 2018 - Baltimore 26 vs. Cleveland 24
- Oct 07, 2018 - Cleveland 12 vs. Baltimore 9
- Dec 17, 2017 - Baltimore 27 vs. Cleveland 10
- Sep 17, 2017 - Baltimore 24 vs. Cleveland 10
- Nov 10, 2016 - Baltimore 28 vs. Cleveland 7
- Sep 18, 2016 - Baltimore 25 vs. Cleveland 20
- Nov 30, 2015 - Baltimore 33 vs. Cleveland 27
- Oct 11, 2015 - Cleveland 33 vs. Baltimore 30
