AFC North rivals battle when the Baltimore Ravens visit the Cleveland Browns on Monday Night Football. The Ravens (7-5), the No. 1 seed in the conference a year ago, found themselves one game out of the NFL playoff picture entering the weekend with just four games remaining. The Browns (9-3), meanwhile, still had a shot at overtaking the Pittsburgh Steelers for the division title and trail them by just two games. Baltimore won the first meeting of the season with Cleveland, 38-6, on Sept. 13.

Kickoff from FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland is set for 8:15 p.m. ET. The Ravens are three-point favorites in the latest Ravens vs. Browns odds from William Hill Sportsbook, while the over-under is 46.

Here are the NFL lines and trends for Ravens vs. Browns:

Ravens vs. Browns spread: Ravens -3

Ravens vs. Browns over-under: 46 points

Ravens vs. Browns money line: Ravens -160, Browns +140

BAL: Has registered 28 sacks for 214 yards

CLE: Is tied for fourth in turnover differential at plus-7

Why the Ravens can cover

Defense continues to be Baltimore's calling card, as the Ravens are eighth in total defense, allowing 337.7 yards per game. They are also giving up just 19.3 points per game.

Rookie linebacker Patrick Queen leads Baltimore in tackles with 84, including 55 solo, and has two sacks for 13 yards. Queen has been a beast, piling up six tackles for loss, two pass breakups, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries, including one returned for a score. He also has an interception.

Offensively, quarterback Lamar Jackson leads the team in both rushing and passing. In 11 starts, Jackson has completed 187 of 293 passes for 2,055 yards and 17 touchdowns. He has been picked off seven times and has a rating of 93.9. He also has a team-high 116 rushes for 669 yards and four TDs. He's had six explosive plays of 20 or more yards and converted 36 first downs.

Why the Browns can cover

Despite that, Baltimore is not a lock to cover the Ravens vs. Browns spread. That's because Cleveland is still in the hunt for a division title. A major reason for that is the play of quarterback Baker Mayfield, who has completed 205 of 327 passes for 2,442 yards and 21 touchdowns. He has been intercepted seven times and has a rating of 97.9.

Defensively, linebacker B.J. Goodson has been an important part of Cleveland's success and leads the team with 81 tackles, including 54 solo. He has a half-sack for six yards and 3.5 tackles for loss. He has broken up six passes, while intercepting two for seven yards, and added a fumble recovery. For his career, Goodson has 241 stops, including 163 solo, with one sack, three forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and four interceptions.

