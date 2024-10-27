An AFC North battle has the Cleveland Browns (1-6) hosting the Baltimore Ravens (5-2) on Sunday on CBS and Paramount+. Lamar Jackson and the Ravens have kept the win streak going, beating the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 41-31 last week. That was Baltimore's fifth win in a row. Meanwhile, the Browns have lost five straight games. In Week 7, the Cincinnati Bengals beat Cleveland 21-14. You may be able to stream Sunday's game live on Paramount+, which you can now try free for the first seven days when you sign up here.

Kickoff from Huntington Bank Field is set for 1 p.m. ET. The Ravens are 8.5-point favorites in the latest Ravens vs. Browns odds via SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 45. Baltimore is a -426 money line favorite (risk $426 to win $100), while Cleveland is a +332 underdog (risk $100 to win $332).

How to watch Ravens vs. Browns

Ravens vs. Browns date: Sunday, Oct. 27

Ravens vs. Browns time: 1 p.m. ET

Ravens vs. Browns TV channel: CBS

Ravens vs. Browns streaming: Paramount+

Week 8 NFL picks for Browns vs. Ravens

For Ravens vs. Browns, the model is backing Baltimore to cover the spread. Jackson is a dual-threat playmaker under center who makes things tough on defenses. This season, he's fifth in the NFL in passing yards (1,810) and tied for second in passing touchdowns (15). Last week, Jackson went 17-of-22 for 281 yards and five passing touchdowns. Cleveland is 13th in the NFL in total defense (317.9), giving up 23.1 points per game on average.



Running back Derrick Henry is another explosive playmaker on Baltimore's offense. Henry leads the NFL in carries (134), rushing yards (873), and rushing touchdowns (8). He's notched 130-plus yards four times in 2024.

Now that you know what to pick, get ready to watch your live local NFL on CBS games on Paramount+ on any device you want.