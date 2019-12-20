Ravens vs. Browns prediction: How to stream, watch Baltimore try to lock up No. 1 seed on CBS, CBS All Access
Everything you need to know as the Ravens look to clinch the top spot in the AFC
The Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns have gone in completely opposite directions since Cleveland beat Baltimore 40-25 in Week 4. The Ravens haven't lost a game since the Cleveland defeat, while the Browns have been the season's biggest disappointment and are nearly eliminated from playoff contention. The Ravens need a win to secure a first-round bye and home-field advantage throughout the AFC playoffs. The Browns still have a shot at the playoffs, but many, many things need to go their way.
Will the Ravens avenge their early season loss to Cleveland? We'll dive into that, but first, some details on how and when to tune into the game.
How to watch
Date: Sunday, Dec. 22 | Time: 1 p.m. ET
Location: First Energy Stadium (Cleveland, Oh.)
TV: CBS | Stream: CBS All Access
Follow: CBS Sports App
Preview
The Ravens have revolutionized the game. They've been controlling the line of scrimmage and running the football 55.35% of the time, which is first in the NFL. They are also first in the league in average time of possession, holding the ball 57.03% of the time. Baltimore's rushing attack is the best in the NFL in years, averaging 5.5 yards a carry, 202.1 yards a game and scoring 19 touchdowns -- ranking No. 1 in the league across the board. It helps to have MVP front-runner Lamar Jackson at quarterback, as he has completed 66.2 percent of his passes for 2,889 yards, 33 touchdowns (league leader) and six interceptions for a 112.8 passer rating while rushing for 1,103 yards and seven touchdowns.
The Browns are one of the most dysfunctional franchises in football, and there has been speculation about Freddie Kitchens being on his way out after one season. Baker Mayfield continues to struggle, having as many interceptions as touchdowns (17). Nick Chubb does lead the NFL in rushing, but the Browns offense averages just 21.2 points (21st in NFL) despite their 5.0 yards per carry average. Odell Beckham has had to squash rumors he wants out of Cleveland and other Browns players have been frustrated with the current regime. Cleveland is fighting for a .500 season, which the Browns haven't experienced since 2007.
Prediction
Since their Week 4 loss to the Browns, the Ravens' improved defense has allowed just 13.6 points per game over the past five. Meanwhile, the Browns have allowed 176.3 rushing yards in the last three games. The Browns have quit on their coach and have plenty of internal problems while the Ravens appear to be an unstoppable force. Nick Chubb ran for 165 yards and three touchdowns in the first meeting. That's likely not happening again.
Pick: Ravens 34, Browns 17
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em
-
Prospects to watch in Cheez-It Bowl
Air Force will look to ground the Cougars' high-powered offense
-
Bengals vs. Dolphins preview, prediction
Everything you need to know about Sunday's clash between two teams eyeing the top pick
-
Bears vs. Chiefs preview, prediction
Everything you need to know about this week's clash between Matt Nagy and his former boss,...
-
Belichick: Bills present problems
The Patriots and Bills play on Saturday afternoon in an important AFC East showdown
-
Steelers vs. Jets: Prediction, more
Bell and his new team are looking to damage Pittsburgh's playoff hopes
-
Raders at Chargers: Prediction, more
The Raiders and Chargers are both looking to end disappointing seasons on a high note
-
Brees, Thomas set records in blowout win
It was a special night for Brees, Thomas and everyone except the Colts
-
Bills beat Steelers, clinch playoff spot
The Bills defense created five takeaways and the offense scored two TDs as Buffalo moved to...
-
Bengals vs. Patriots live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Bengals vs. Patriots football game