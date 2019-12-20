Ravens vs. Browns prediction: How to stream, watch Baltimore try to lock up No. 1 seed on CBS, CBS All Access

The Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns have gone in completely opposite directions since Cleveland beat Baltimore 40-25 in Week 4. The Ravens haven't lost a game since the Cleveland defeat, while the Browns have been the season's biggest disappointment and are nearly eliminated from playoff contention. The Ravens need a win to secure a first-round bye and home-field advantage throughout the AFC playoffs. The Browns still have a shot at the playoffs, but many, many things need to go their way.

Will the Ravens avenge their early season loss to Cleveland? We'll dive into that, but first, some details on how and when to tune into the game.

Date: Sunday, Dec. 22 | Time: 1 p.m. ET

Location: First Energy Stadium (Cleveland, Oh.)

The Ravens have revolutionized the game. They've been controlling the line of scrimmage and running the football 55.35% of the time, which is first in the NFL. They are also first in the league in average time of possession, holding the ball 57.03% of the time. Baltimore's rushing attack is the best in the NFL in years, averaging 5.5 yards a carry, 202.1 yards a game and scoring 19 touchdowns -- ranking No. 1 in the league across the board. It helps to have MVP front-runner Lamar Jackson at quarterback, as he has completed 66.2 percent of his passes for 2,889 yards, 33 touchdowns (league leader) and six interceptions for a 112.8 passer rating while rushing for 1,103 yards and seven touchdowns.

The Browns are one of the most dysfunctional franchises in football, and there has been speculation about Freddie Kitchens being on his way out after one season. Baker Mayfield continues to struggle, having as many interceptions as touchdowns (17). Nick Chubb does lead the NFL in rushing, but the Browns offense averages just 21.2 points (21st in NFL) despite their 5.0 yards per carry average. Odell Beckham has had to squash rumors he wants out of Cleveland and other Browns players have been frustrated with the current regime. Cleveland is fighting for a .500 season, which the Browns haven't experienced since 2007.

Prediction

Since their Week 4 loss to the Browns, the Ravens' improved defense has allowed just 13.6 points per game over the past five. Meanwhile, the Browns have allowed 176.3 rushing yards in the last three games. The Browns have quit on their coach and have plenty of internal problems while the Ravens appear to be an unstoppable force. Nick Chubb ran for 165 yards and three touchdowns in the first meeting. That's likely not happening again.

Pick: Ravens 34, Browns 17