Two AFC North teams looking for their first win of the season will meet in NFL Week 2 as the Baltimore Ravens host the Cleveland Browns. The visiting Browns suffered a heartbreaker in Week 1 as they were held off by the Cincinnati Bengals, 17-16. Things didn't go much better for the Ravens, who allowed 22 fourth-quarter points in a 41-40 loss to the Buffalo Bills.

Kickoff from M&T Bank Stadium is set for 1 p.m. ET on CBS and Paramount+. Baltimore is an 11.5-point favorite in the latest Browns vs. Ravens odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is set at 45. The Ravens are -758 money line favorites (risk $758 to win $100), while the Browns are +530 underdogs. Before making any Ravens vs. Browns picks, make sure you check out the picks from the SportsLine Projection Model. Be sure to watch this game on CBS and Paramount+, where new users can get a free one-week trial. Sign up here.

Click here to bet Browns vs. Ravens at DraftKings Sportsbook, where new users get $200 in bonus bets and over $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket:

Where to watch Browns vs. Ravens on Sunday

When: Sunday, Sept. 14

Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Stream: Paramount+

Follow along: CBS Sports App

Ravens vs. Browns betting preview

Odds: Ravens -11.5, over/under of 45

The Ravens are expected to take a lot of frustration out on the Browns after being outscored 22-6 in the fourth quarter in Buffalo. Lamar Jackson threw for 209 yards and had two touchdowns in that game, and he tallied two touchdowns in back-to-back outing against the Browns. Cleveland's defense held the Bengals to just 46 rushing yards, but they will have a much taller task containing Derrick Henry after he ran for 146 yards with two touchdowns against the Bills.



Joe Flacco had a lopsided season-opening performance for the Browns, throwing for 290 yards with a touchdown but also tallying two interceptions. He will try to right the ship against a Ravens defense that led their league in passing yards allowed in Week 1 (389).

Click here to bet Browns vs. Ravens at FanDuel Sportsbook, where new users get $300 in bonus bets if their first bet of at least $5 wins:

Model's Browns vs. Ravens predictions, picks

Although the Browns have been touted for their defense over the last few seasons, the model is predicting a high-scoring affair between these division rivals. These teams have combined for 45 or more points in each of their last three head-to-heads, while Ravens regular-season games hit the Over 13 times in 2024, including six home games. The SportsLine model projects Baltimore will cover the spread in 59% of simulations.

Want more Week 2 NFL picks?

You've seen the model's best bets for Baltimore Ravens vs. Cleveland Browns. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for every Week 2 NFL game here, all from the model that's simulated every game 10,000 times.