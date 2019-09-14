Ravens vs. Cardinals: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NFL start time
How to watch Ravens vs. Cardinals football game
Who's Playing
Baltimore (home) vs. Arizona (away)
Current Records: Baltimore 1-0-0; Arizona 0-0-1
Last Season Records: Baltimore 10-6-0; Arizona 3-13-0;
What to Know
Arizona fans better hope the squad plays one heck of a game on Sunday as the spread is decidedely against them. They will challenge Baltimore on the road at 1 p.m. ET at M&T Bank Stadium. With a combined 1,064 yards in their previous games, we can expect a fast-paced game.
Last Sunday, the Cardinals went toe to toe against Detroit and left on equal footing. Neither Arizona nor Detroit could gain the upper hand, so the two teams had to settle for a tie.
Baltimore turned the game against Miami into a track meet and took the gold after outgaining them 644 yards to 200. Baltimore steamrolled Miami 59-10. That's another feather in the cap for the Ravens, who also won these teams' last head-to-head.
The Cardinals will no doubt be looking for a more decisive result in this contest. A couple last-season numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: The Cardinals were worst when it came to yards per game last season, with the squad came up with only 241.6 on average. But the Ravens were the best in yards allowed per game, finishing the 2018 season giving up only 292.9 on average. So, the Arizona squad has its work cut out for it.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET
- Where: M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore, Maryland
- TV: FOX
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $45.00
Odds
The Ravens are a big 13 point favorite against the Cardinals.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Ravens as a 13.5 point favorite.
Over/Under: 46
Series History
Arizona won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.
- Oct 26, 2015 - Arizona 26 vs. Baltimore 18
