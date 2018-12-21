Ravens vs. Chargers odds, line: Picks, predictions from advanced computer model on 16-6 roll

A game with massive implications for the AFC playoff picture kicks off at 8:20 p.m. ET Saturday when the Los Angeles Chargers host the Baltimore Ravens. The Chargers are 11-3, but are only the No. 5 seed because they're in the same division as the 11-3 Chiefs. Meanwhile, the Ravens are 8-6 and own the No. 6 seed, but could fall out of the NFL playoff picture with a loss. L.A. is a four-point home favorite in the latest Ravens vs. Chargers odds, with the over-under at 43. Before making any Ravens vs. Chargers picks and predictions, you need to see what the SportsLine Projection Model says.

The computer knows that L.A. is hitting its stride as the season winds down. The Chargers are tied with the Chiefs for the top record in the AFC and are in play for postseason home-field advantage.

Veteran quarterback Philip Rivers is having an impressive season, accounting for 31 touchdowns against just eight interceptions. The team should be bolstered by the return of running back Melvin Gordon (knee), who has 802 yards rushing on 5.2 yards per carry and nine touchdowns, plus 44 catches for 453 yards in just 10 games.

L.A.'s defense is top 10 against the run and pass, and star defensive end Joey Bosa (four sacks) has only played the past five games. Fellow defensive end Melvin Ingram has seven sacks and rookie safety Derwin James has a team-high 93 tackles.

But just because the Chargers are firing on all cylinders doesn't mean they'll cover the spread against the surging Ravens on Saturday night.

No team allows fewer yards (290 per game) or points (18.1) than the Ravens. Linebackers control the show, with Matt Judon, Za'Darius Smith and the ageless Terrell Suggs each with seven sacks.

The offense has turned it around with quarterback Lamar Jackson, averaging 25.6 points in his five starts compared to 20.8 the previous eight weeks. Jackson has 818 yards passing with five touchdowns and is the team's leading rusher with 566 yards (5.0 per carry).

Since joining the rotation five weeks ago, undrafted rookie running back Gus Edwards has 486 yards and two scores. The Ravens rank No. 2 in the NFL in rushing at 142 yards per game.

