Ravens vs. Chargers odds, line: Picks, top predictions from proven computer model on 16-6 roll

The Baltimore Ravens have won four of five and control their own destiny in the AFC, but it won't be easy as they travel cross-country for a Saturday night showdown with the Los Angeles Chargers at 8:20 p.m. ET. The Ravens (8-6) own the No. 6 seed, but the Titans and Colts are also 8-6, and a single loss puts the postseason in jeopardy. The Chargers are 11-3 and are in the hunt for homefield advantage in the AFC. In the latest Ravens vs. Chargers odds, L.A. is favored by four points, down 1.5 from the opening line, with the over-under at 42.5. Each team is 3-1 against the spread in their last four games

The computer knows that L.A. is red-hot after beating the Chiefs 29-28 last week on Thursday Night Football. The Chargers have won four straight and are tied with the Chiefs for best record in the AFC. They've gotten it done on both sides of the ball, ranking sixth in total offense and eighth in total defense. The Steelers and Colts are the only other teams to rank in the top 10 in both.

It starts with veteran quarterback Philip Rivers, who has 31 touchdowns and eight interceptions. His QB rating of 112.4 is the best of his 15-year career. The sixth-ranked offense gets a boost with the return of running back Melvin Gordon (knee), who's accounted for 1,255 yards and 13 scores in 10 games.

L.A. eighth-ranked defense has 32 sacks, led by defensive ends Melvin Ingram (seven) and Joey Bosa, who's racked up four sacks in five games played. Defensive Rookie of the Year candidate Derwin James has been a beast at safety, leading the Chargers in tackles (93) and interceptions (3), and adding 3.5 sacks.

But just because the Chargers are firing on all cylinders doesn't mean they'll cover the spread against the surging Ravens on Saturday night.

No team allows fewer yards (290 per game) or points (18.1) than the Ravens. Linebackers control the show, with Matt Judon, Za'Darius Smith and the ageless Terrell Suggs each with seven sacks.

The offense has turned it around with quarterback Lamar Jackson, averaging 25.6 points in his five starts compared to 20.8 the previous eight weeks. Jackson has 818 yards passing with five touchdowns and is the team's leading rusher with 566 yards (5.0 per carry).

Since joining the rotation five weeks ago, undrafted rookie running back Gus Edwards has 486 yards and two scores. The Ravens rank No. 2 in the NFL in rushing at 142 yards per game.

