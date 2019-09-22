Ravens vs. Chiefs: Live updates, game stats, highlights for big Week 3 AFC matchup in Kansas City

Any time two of the league's highest-scoring offense square off, it's sure to be fun for football fans. Lucky for us, that's exactly what's happening in Week 3. Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens lead the NFL in scoring, while the Patrick Mahomes-led Kansas City Chiefs rank fourth. Each team enters this matchup leading its division with a 2-0 record, and both of them have the look of strong AFC contenders so far.

It seems incredibly likely that we'll see some scoreboard-denting on Sunday afternoon, as oddsmakers have pegged this as the highest-scoring game of the week. The over-under has been in the range of 52 to 55 points all week, which indicates the expectation of a shootout at Arrowhead Stadium.

The winner of this matchup will get an early leg up on the race for a bye in the AFC playoff picture, though they'll still have to compete with those pesky New England Patriots, who always seem to have a say in this conference race. Anything you can do to get ahead of the game, though, will surely help down the line.

This is without question the marquee matchup of Week 3, and we're excited to have you along for the ride with us.

How to watch

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Where: Arrowhead Stadium (Kansas City)

TV: CBS | Stream: CBS All Access

