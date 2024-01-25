Two of the most dynamic quarterbacks in the NFL will square off in the 2024 AFC Championship Game as Lamar Jackson and the top-seeded Baltimore Ravens host Patrick Mahomes and the third-seeded Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday on CBS and Paramount+. Jackson, who was the 2019 NFL MVP and is a favorite to capture the award again this year, has guided Baltimore (14-4) to its first conference championship appearance since 2012. The reigning champion Chiefs (13-6) have reached this stage for the sixth straight campaign behind Mahomes, a two-time regular-season and Super Bowl MVP. Mahomes has won three of his four career meetings against Jackson.

Kickoff from M&T Bank Stadium is set for 3 p.m. ET on CBS and Paramount+. Baltimore is a 3.5-point favorite in the latest Ravens vs. Chiefs odds via SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 44.5. Before locking in any Chiefs vs. Ravens picks, you need to see the latest NFL predictions from SportsLine's proven projection model.

Ravens vs. Chiefs spread: Baltimore -3.5

Ravens vs. Chiefs over/under: 44.5 points

Ravens vs. Chiefs money line: Baltimore -199, Kansas City +165

BAL: Ravens are 10-3 against the spread in their last 13 playoff games

KC: Chiefs are 7-3 ATS on the road this season, including the playoffs

Why the Ravens can cover

Baltimore has been the cream of the crop in the NFL this season as it has been magnificent against top-notch competition. The Ravens have posted 11 victories and a plus-202 point differential versus winning teams, the highest totals in one campaign in league history. Each of their last four wins have come against opponents with winning records and been by a minimum of 14 points.

The Ravens had the best rushing attack in the NFL during the regular season as they averaged 156.5 yards on the ground per game. They demonstrated their dominance running the ball in their 34-10 victory against Houston in the divisional round, outgaining the Texans 229-38 as Lamar Jackson rushed for 100 yards and a pair of touchdowns. It was the third 100-yard postseason rushing performance by the 27-year-old quarterback, who led Baltimore in rushing (821 yards) for the fifth consecutive season in 2023. See which team to pick here.

Why the Chiefs can cover

Kansas City recorded 11 victories and won its eighth consecutive AFC West title this season but did not resemble its usual dominant self offensively, ranking ninth in the NFL in total offense (351.3 yards) and 15th in scoring (21.8 points). The club has turned it up a notch in the playoffs, however, recording 409 total yards in its 26-7 wild-card victory against Miami and 361 in the 27-24 triumph at Buffalo in the divisional round. Patrick Mahomes has thrown for 477 yards and three touchdowns without an interception while improving to 13-3 in his postseason career.

A two-time Super Bowl MVP, Mahomes has won three of his four head-to-head meetings with Lamar Jackson, with the only loss being a 36-35 setback at Baltimore in Week 2 of the 2021 season in which the Chiefs squandered a 35-24 lead in the fourth quarter. The 28-year-old Mahomes racked up more than 340 passing yards in each of the four encounters with totals of 12 touchdown tosses and two interceptions. Tight end Travis Kelce has excelled in those matchups, hauling in 27 passes for 362 yards and a pair of TDs. See which team to pick here.

