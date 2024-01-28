The 2024 AFC Championship Game on Sunday is likely to be a titanic battle as the top-seeded Baltimore Ravens host the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs. Baltimore (14-4) suffered only four losses during the regular season, each fewer than eight points and one coming in overtime. Kansas City (13-6) won its eighth consecutive AFC West title and has reached the conference championship round for the sixth straight year. The Ravens rolled past Houston 34-10 and the Chiefs posted a 27-24 victory at Buffalo during the divisional round last weekend.

Kickoff from M&T Bank Stadium is set for 3 p.m. ET on CBS and Paramount+. Baltimore is a 4.5-point favorite in the latest Ravens vs. Chiefs odds via SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 44.

Ravens vs. Chiefs spread: Baltimore -4.5

Ravens vs. Chiefs over/under: 44 points

Ravens vs. Chiefs money line: Baltimore -220, Kansas City +180

BAL: Ravens are 10-3 against the spread in their last 13 playoff games

KC: Chiefs are 7-3 ATS on the road this season, including the playoffs

Why the Ravens can cover

Baltimore was sixth in the NFL in total offense (370.4 yards) and total defense (301.4) during the regular season. The club led the league in rushing with an average of 156.5 yards per game and also was first in points allowed (16.5), takeaways (31) and sacks (60). Quarterback Lamar Jackson was the Ravens' leading rusher for the fifth straight year, as he gained 821 yards, while running back Gus Edwards racked up 810 and was tied for fifth in the NFL with 13 rushing touchdowns.

Defensive tackle Justin Madubuike led Baltimore with 13 sacks after registering a total of 8.5 over his first three seasons in the league. Linebackers Jadeveon Clowney and Kyle Van Noy also had plenty of success getting to opposing quarterbacks, as the former matched his career-high with 9.5 sacks and the latter recorded a personal-best nine. The Ravens were tied for third in the NFL with 18 interceptions, with safety Geno Stone recording seven to finish two behind Dallas' DaRon Bland for the league lead. The 24-year-old Stone picked off just one pass in 34 games over the first three seasons of his career.

Why the Chiefs can cover

The Chiefs played their first road playoff game of Patrick Mahomes' tenure as starting quarterback last weekend and did not allow the hostile environment in Buffalo to affect them. The club came up with a strong defensive effort, limiting Josh Allen to 186 passing yards and wideout Stefon Diggs to three catches and 21 yards. Kansas City also was impressive offensively, scoring on five of its first six possessions and making its only punt of the game in the fourth quarter.

Mahomes completed 17-of-23 pass attempts for 215 yards and a pair of touchdowns in the 27-24 victory, with both scoring tosses going to tight end Travis Kelce. The second TD pass was the 16th Mahomes has thrown to Kelce in the postseason, moving them past Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski for most by a quarterback-receiver duo in NFL playoff history. Mahomes has performed well against Baltimore in his career, throwing for 1,479 yards with 12 touchdown passes and only two interceptions in four meetings.

