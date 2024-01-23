The top-seeded Baltimore Ravens will attempt to reach the Super Bowl for the first time in 11 years when they host the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs in the 2024 AFC Championship Game on Sunday. Baltimore (14-4) last appeared in the Super Bowl after the 2012 season, when the Ravens edged San Francisco to win the second championship in franchise history. The Ravens are coming off a 34-10 triumph over Houston in the divisional round, while third-seeded Kansas City (13-6) advanced to the conference championship for the sixth straight year after posting a 27-24 victory at Buffalo.

Ravens vs. Chiefs spread: Baltimore -3.5

Ravens vs. Chiefs over/under: 44.5 points

Ravens vs. Chiefs money line: Baltimore -185, Kansas City +153

BAL: The Ravens are 10-3 against the spread in their last 13 playoff games

KC: The Chiefs are 7-3 ATS on the road this season, including playoffs

Why the Ravens can cover

Baltimore had the top rushing offense in the NFL during the regular season with an average of 156.5 yards per game and has continued to excel on the ground in the playoffs. In last week's victory over the Texans, Baltimore racked up 229 rushing yards. Quarterback Lamar Jackson led the charge, rushing 11 times for 100 yards and a pair of touchdowns. It was the third 100-yard rushing performance in five career postseason contests for the 27-year-old, who gained 143 and 136 yards against Tennessee in 2019 and 2020, respectively.

Justice Hill recorded 66 yards on 13 carries in the divisional-round victory while Gus Edwards rushed 10 times for 40 yards. Even Dalvin Cook, a four-time 1,000-yard rusher who signed with the Ravens earlier this month after a dismal season with the New York Jets, got in on the act with 23 yards on eight carries. Jackson, who also threw two TD passes, has recorded 18 total touchdowns and committed just two turnovers while winning each of his last seven starts dating back to Week 11 of the regular season. See which team to pick here.

Why the Chiefs can cover

Kansas City has raised its game offensively in the playoffs, posting averages of 26.5 points per game and 6.3 yards per play after averaging 21.8 and 5.5, respectively, during the regular season. While leading the Chiefs to five consecutive postseason victories, Patrick Mahomes has thrown 10 touchdown passes and no interceptions, matching the longest playoff streak without being picked off since 1970. The two-time Super Bowl MVP is the only quarterback in NFL playoff history to go three straight starts without committing a turnover or being sacked.

Mahomes threw a pair of TD passes in the victory at Buffalo, both of which went to tight end Travis Kelce. The duo has combined for 16 postseason scores, breaking the record for most by a quarterback-receiver combination previously held by Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski. The 34-year-old Kelce enters Sunday tied with John Stallworth for the most touchdown catches in conference championship history with five. See which team to pick here.

