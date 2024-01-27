The third-seeded Kansas City Chiefs will seek their sixth consecutive postseason victory when they visit the top-seeded Baltimore Ravens on Sunday in the 2024 AFC Championship Game. Kansas City (13-6) has not lost in the NFL playoffs since falling in overtime against Cincinnati in the 2021 conference championship round. The Chiefs won the Super Bowl for the second time in four campaigns last year and defeated Miami and Buffalo in the 2024 NFL playoff bracket. Baltimore (14-4) began its quest for its first title since 2012 with a convincing 34-10 win over Houston in the divisional round.

Kickoff from M&T Bank Stadium is set for 3 p.m. ET on CBS and Paramount+. Baltimore is a four-point favorite in the latest Ravens vs. Chiefs odds via SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 44.5. Before locking in any Chiefs vs. Ravens picks, you need to see the latest NFL predictions from SportsLine's proven projection model.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters the conference championship round of the 2024 NFL playoffs on an incredible 184-129 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. It is also on a 38-21 roll on top-rated picks since Week 7 of last season and nailed seven straight top-rated picks entering the 2024 NFL playoffs.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, the model has zeroed in on Ravens vs. Chiefs and just revealed its picks and predictions. You can see the model's picks only at SportsLine. Here are several NFL odds and betting lines for Chiefs vs. Ravens:

Ravens vs. Chiefs spread: Baltimore -4

Ravens vs. Chiefs over/under: 44.5 points

Ravens vs. Chiefs money line: Baltimore -207, Kansas City +171

BAL: Ravens are 10-3 against the spread in their last 13 playoff games

KC: Chiefs are 7-3 ATS on the road this season, including the playoffs

Ravens vs. Chiefs picks: See picks here

Ravens vs. Chiefs live stream: Paramount+ (try for free)

Why the Ravens can cover

Lamar Jackson is the favorite to win the NFL MVP award after recording a career-high 3,678 passing yards and leading Baltimore in rushing for the fifth consecutive season with 821 yards. The 27-year-old is looking to join Steve Young (1994) as the only players since the merger to lead all NFL quarterbacks in rushing yards and win a Super Bowl in the same season. Jackson threw a pair of touchdown passes while running for 100 yards and two scores against the Texans last weekend, giving him 11 total TDs and no interceptions over his last three games.

Jackson could be throwing to his favorite target once again on Sunday after tight end Mark Andrews may be activated from injured reserve. The 28-year-old Andrews has been sidelined since suffering an ankle injury against Cincinnati in Week 11 but has been a full participant in practice. He hauled in 45 passes for 544 yards before getting hurt and still finished the season with a team-high six touchdown receptions. See which team to pick here.

Why the Chiefs can cover

Since becoming Kansas City's starting quarterback in 2018, Patrick Mahomes has been one of the top playoff performers. The 28-year-old has guided the Chiefs to victory in 13 of his 16 postseason games, with two of the three defeats coming in overtime. Mahomes hasn't made many mistakes along the way, as he has thrown 10 touchdown passes without an interception over his last five playoff games and has been picked off in only four of his postseason outings.

A two-time regular-season and Super Bowl MVP, Mahomes also has come up with some strong efforts against Lamar Jackson and the Ravens in his career. He helped Kansas City win the first three showdowns by throwing for at least 374 yards in each win while amassing nine touchdown tosses and just one interception. The Chiefs suffered a 36-35 loss in the most recent meeting in 2021, but Mahomes completed 24-of-31 pass attempts for 343 yards with three touchdowns and one interception. See which team to pick here.

How to make Chiefs vs. Ravens picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over the total, predicting 45 total points. The model also says one side of the spread cashes in more than 50% of simulations. You can see the model's NFL picks and analysis only at SportsLine.

So who wins Ravens vs. Chiefs in the NFL playoffs 2024, and which side of the spread cashes over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Chiefs vs. Ravens spread you should jump on, all from the advanced model on a 184-129 roll on NFL picks, and find out.