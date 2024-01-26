MVP quarterbacks will try to unlock elite defenses Sunday when the Baltimore Ravens host the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2024 AFC Championship Game at M&T Bank Stadium. Patrick Mahomes has led the Chiefs (13-6) to two championships, winning NFL and Super Bowl MVP honors in 2018 and 2022. Lamar Jackson, the 2019 NFL MVP and a candidate to win this year, has led the Ravens (14-4) to the AFC's top seed, but is in his first AFC Championship Game. The Ravens and Chiefs are the top scoring defenses in the NFL, both allowing fewer than 17.5 points per game. The Ravens (14-4) beat the Texans 34-10 last week, while the Chiefs (13-6) edged Buffalo 27-24.

Sunday's kickoff at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore is set for 3 p.m. ET on CBS and Paramount+. The latest Ravens vs. Chiefs odds list Baltimore as a four-point favorite, according to the SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 44.5.

Ravens vs. Chiefs spread: Baltimore -4

Ravens vs. Chiefs over/under: 44.5 points

Ravens vs. Chiefs money line: Baltimore -203, Kansas City +168

KC: Chiefs are 20-10-1 as road underdogs under Andy Reid (since 2013)

BAL: Ravens are 14-7 ATS in the playoffs under John Harbaugh (since 2008)

Why Ravens can cover

The combination of the NFL's most opportunistic defense and an offense led by dual threat Lamar Jackson has made the Ravens a tough team to beat. The defense led the NFL in takeaways (31) and sacks (60) during the regular season, so Patrick Mahomes will have his work cut out for him Sunday. The Ravens allow 16.5 points per game, fewest in the NFL, and score 28.7, which ranks fourth. Three players have at least nine sacks, led by Justin Madubuike with 13.

The Ravens lead the NFL in rushing, averaging 160.6 yards per game behind Jackson, who ran for 821 yards in the regular season and had 100 last week. The quarterback also threw for 3,678 yards, and rookie receiver Zay Flowers (858 yards) is a big-play threat. Tight end Mark Andrews (ankle), who had 544 yards and scored six touchdowns in 10 games, could return Sunday. Baltimore is 10-3 ATS in its past 13 playoff games and is 19-10 ATS all-time in the postseason. See which team to pick here.

Why Chiefs can cover

Kansas City has just found a way to win since Patrick Mahomes took the reins of the offense, and the sixth-year pro has won 13 playoff games in his career. He is 3-1 against Lamar Jackson and has at least 340 passing yards in all four meetings. Mahomes is making his sixth start in a championship game, while Jackson is starting just his sixth playoff game. Jackson threw four touchdowns and seven interceptions in the first four before accounting for four touchdowns last week. Mahomes has 10 touchdown passes and no interceptions in winning his past five playoff games.

The Chiefs are 11-7-1 against the spread in 2023 and 9-4 ATS in their past 13 playoff games. The defense has been nearly at the level of Baltimore's, allowing 17.3 points per game in the regular season, second-fewest in the league. The Chiefs are the first team since 2011 to allow fewer than 28 points in every game. They are second in total defense (292.5 yards per game) and fourth against the pass (177.6). Kansas City also is second in sacks (57), with four players posting at least 6.5. See which team to pick here.

