Teams trying to open the 2024 NFL season on a high note will meet in the 2024 NFL Kickoff Game on Thursday, Sept. 5, when the Baltimore Ravens battle the two-time defending Kansas City Chiefs. Kansas City defeated Baltimore, 17-10, in the AFC Championship Game en route to winning their third Super Bowl in five years. The Ravens (13-4), champions of the AFC North, were 7-1 on the road last year. The Chiefs (11-6), who have won eight consecutive AFC West titles, were 5-4 on their home field in 2023.

Kickoff from GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., is set for 8:20 p.m. ET. Kansas City is a 3-point favorite in the latest Ravens vs. Chiefs odds from the SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 46.5.

Here are the NFL odds and NFL betting lines on the spread, money line, and over-under for Ravens vs. Chiefs:

Ravens vs. Chiefs spread: Chiefs -3

Ravens vs. Chiefs over/under: 46.5 points

Ravens vs. Chiefs money line: Chiefs -153, Ravens +129

BAL: Ravens have covered the third-quarter spread in 14 of their last 19 games (+9.15 units)

KC: Chiefs have hit the first-half game total over in their last four home games (+4.00 units)

Why the Chiefs can cover

Kansas City is led by future Hall of Fame quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who has taken the Chiefs to the Super Bowl in four of the past five seasons. He led Kansas City in passing last year, completing 401 of 597 throws (67.2%) for 4,183 yards and 27 touchdowns. It was the sixth consecutive season in which he threw for at least 4,000 yards and 26 or more touchdowns. In seven previous seasons, Mahomes has completed 66.5% of his passes for 28,424 yards, 219 touchdowns and 63 interceptions for a rating of 103.5.

Among Mahomes' favorite targets is tight end Travis Kelce. In 15 games last season, Kelce led the Chiefs with 93 receptions for 984 yards (10.6 average) and five touchdowns. He also registered 12 explosive plays of 20 or more yards, including a long of 53 yards. He had 469 yards after the catch and converted a team-high 50 first downs. In four postseason games, Kelce had 32 receptions for 355 yards (11.1 average) and three touchdowns.

Why the Ravens can cover

Seventh-year veteran Lamar Jackson, last year's NFL MVP and two-time winner of the award, led Baltimore in both passing and rushing. In 16 games played, Jackson completed 307 of 457 passes for 3,678 yards (8.0 average) and 24 touchdowns with seven interceptions for a rating of 102.7. He also carried 148 times for 821 yards rushing and five touchdowns. He had four explosive plays on the ground, including a season-long of 30 yards.

Jackson's favorite target in the passing game last year was rookie wide receiver Zay Flowers, who was selected in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft. In 16 games last season, he caught 77 passes for 858 yards (11.1 average) and five touchdowns. He had 12 plays of 20 yards or more, including a season-long 75-yarder. He added 391 yards after the catch and converted 41 first downs. He made nine catches in the postseason for 156 yards (17.3 average) and a score.

