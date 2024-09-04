The top two AFC teams from a year ago will square off in a rematch of last January's AFC Championship Game when the Baltimore Ravens battle the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2024 NFL Kickoff Game on Thursday. Kansas City earned a 17-10 win over Baltimore in the AFC title game before going on to win its second consecutive Super Bowl championship and third in five years. The Chiefs (11-6), who own a 61-21 (.744) home record over the past 10 years, best in the AFC, are eyeing their ninth consecutive AFC West crown. The Ravens (13-4), who are 44-37 (.543) on the road over the past 10 seasons, have six winning years over the past seven.

Kickoff from GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., is set for 8:20 p.m. ET. Kansas City is a 3-point favorite in the latest Ravens vs. Chiefs odds from the SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 46.5. Before you make any Chiefs vs. Ravens picks or predictions, make sure you check out what SportsLine NFL expert Mike Tierney has to say.

A veteran sportswriter whose work appears periodically in the New York Times and Los Angeles Times, Tierney has covered the NFL for decades and reported from seven Super Bowls. Tierney is 154-124-9 in the NFL the past two seasons, returning $1,586 to $100 players. In addition, he is an amazing 48-20-2 on his last 70 NFL picks in games involving the Baltimore Ravens, returning a whopping $2,582. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Now, Tierney has zoned in on Ravens vs. Chiefs. You can head to SportsLine to see his picks. Here are the NFL odds and NFL betting lines on the spread, money line, and over-under for Ravens vs. Chiefs:

Ravens vs. Chiefs spread: Chiefs -3

Ravens vs. Chiefs over/under: 46.5 points

Ravens vs. Chiefs money line: Chiefs -151, Ravens +127

BAL: Ravens have covered the third-quarter spread in 14 of their last 19 games (+9.15 units)

KC: Chiefs have hit the first-half game total over in their last four home games (+4.00 units)

Ravens vs. Chiefs picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why the Chiefs can cover

Kansas City is powered by eighth-year veteran quarterback and two-time MVP Patrick Mahomes. Last season, Mahomes completed 401 of 597 passes (67.2%) for 4,183 yards and 27 touchdowns in 16 games. It was the sixth consecutive season he surpassed 4,000 yards passing. He also was intercepted 14 times and had a 92.6 rating. He registered four 300-plus yard performances in 2023, including a 424-yard effort on 32 of 42 passing (76.2%) with four TDs in a 31-17 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers on Oct. 22.

Another offensive weapon for Kansas City is 11-year veteran Travis Kelce. The tight end appeared in 15 games, and caught 93 passes for 984 yards (10.6 average) with five touchdowns a year ago. He did his best work during the postseason. In four games, including the Super Bowl, he had 32 catches for 355 yards (11.1 average) and three scores. In 158 career games, Kelce has 907 receptions for 11,328 yards (12.5 average) and 74 touchdowns. See who to back at SportsLine.

Why the Ravens can cover

Defense continues to be a strength for Baltimore, which had the fourth-best defensive unit in the AFC in 2023. The Ravens are led by defensive tackle Justin Madubuike, who led the team with 13 sacks for 90 yards. He also registered 56 tackles, including 38 solo, with two forced fumbles and 12 tackles for loss. Entering his fifth season, Madubuike has played in 59 career games, making 153 tackles, including 98 solo, with 29 tackles for loss and 21.5 sacks. He also had five pass breakups.

Leading the team in tackles in 2023 was former first round pick Roquan Smith. Smith, who was drafted with the eighth pick of the 2018 NFL Draft by the Chicago Bears, played in 16 games for the Ravens last season, registering 158 tackles, including 84 solo, and five tackles for loss. He also registered 1.5 sacks with one forced fumble and eight pass breakups. In 94 career games, he has 850 tackles, including 534 solo, with 59 tackles for loss, 20 sacks, nine interceptions, two forced fumbles and 31 pass breakups. See who to back at SportsLine.

How to make Ravens vs. Chiefs picks

For the NFL Kickoff Game 2024, Tierney is leaning Over the total. He also says a critical X-factor makes one side of the spread a must-back. Head to SportsLine to see what it is.

Who wins Chiefs vs. Ravens, and which critical x-factor makes one side hit hard? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Chiefs vs. Ravens spread you need to jump on, all from the expert who returned more than $2,500 to $100 players in the last 70 picks involving the Ravens, and find out.