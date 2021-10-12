Through 3 Quarters

The point spread is against the Indianapolis Colts, but thus far the points are on their side. they have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead the Baltimore Ravens 22-9 after three quartersRB Jonathan Taylor has led the way so far for the Colts, as he has punched in one rushing touchdown in addition to catching two passes for one TD and 87 yards.

Indianapolis has yet to string together two consecutive wins, but this may be their chance. For now, all signs point to yes.

Who's Playing

Indianapolis @ Baltimore

Current Records: Indianapolis 1-3; Baltimore 3-1

What to Know

The Baltimore Ravens will be returning home after a two-game road trip. They will take on the Indianapolis Colts at 8:15 p.m. ET Monday at M&T Bank Stadium. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

The Ravens had enough points to win and then some against the Denver Broncos last week, taking their contest 23-7. The team accrued 17 points in the first half and coasted on those for the win. Baltimore can attribute much of their success to QB Lamar Jackson, who passed for one TD and 316 yards on 37 attempts, and WR Marquise Brown, who was on the other end of that TD and tacked on 91 yards receiving. Jackson ended up with a passer rating of 140.10.

Special teams collected 11 points for Baltimore. K Justin Tucker delivered a perfect 3-for-3 game.

Meanwhile, Indianapolis beat the Miami Dolphins 27-17 last week. Indianapolis can attribute much of their success to RB Jonathan Taylor, who rushed for one TD and 103 yards on 16 carries. That nimble footwork stands out as the first time Taylor has hit the 100-yard rushing mark this season.

Baltimore is the favorite in this one, with an expected 7-point margin of victory. But bettors beware: they are 0-2 against the spread when favored.

The Ravens are now 3-1 while the Colts sit at a mirror-image 1-3. Two offensive stats to keep an eye on: Baltimore enters the game with 420 yards per game on average, good for fourth best in the league. Less enviably, Indianapolis is stumbling into the matchup with the third fewest overall offensive touchdowns in the NFL, having accrued only seven on the season. So the cards are definitely stacked against Indianapolis.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 8:15 p.m. ET

Monday at 8:15 p.m. ET Where: M&T Bank Stadium -- Baltimore, Maryland

M&T Bank Stadium -- Baltimore, Maryland TV: ESPN

ESPN Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $59.00

Odds

The Ravens are a solid 7-point favorite against the Colts, according to the latest NFL odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Baltimore have won both of the games they've played against Indianapolis in the last seven years.