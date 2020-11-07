The Indianapolis Colts will take on the Baltimore Ravens at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium. Indianapolis is 5-2 overall and 3-0 at home, while Baltimore is 5-2 overall and 3-0 on the road. The Colts ate seeking their third consecutive win. The Ravens had a three-game winning streak stopped in Week 8.

Indianapolis is favored by one point in the latest Colts vs. Ravens odds from William Hill Sportsbook. The over-under for total points is set at 48.

Colts vs. Ravens spread: Colts -1

Colts vs. Ravens over-under: 48 points

Colts vs. Ravens money line: Indianapolis +105, Baltimore -125

Why the Ravens can cover

The Ravens lost 28-24 to the Pittsburgh Steelers this past Sunday. Lamar Jackson passed for 208 yards and two TDs vs. two INTs and rushed for 65 yards last week. He is aiming for his third game in row with 65-plus rushing yards. J.K. Dobbins had a career-high 113 rush yards last week. He ranks fifth among rookies with 267 rush yards.

Gus Edwards rushed for a season-high 87 yards and a TD in Week 8. He has scored in two consecutive games. Mark Ingram will miss his second consecutive game with an ankle injury, so Dobbins and Ingram will continue to handle the running back workload. Calais Campbell has three sacks in his past two games. Baltimore enters the game with 14 forced fumbles, which is the best in the NFL.

Why the Colts can cover

Meanwhile, the Colts rolled to a 41-21 win on the road at Detroit. Philip Rivers passed for three TDs and 262 yards on 33 attempts. He has thrown for three TDs in each of his past two games. Jordan Wilkins had a career-high 113 scrimmage yards and a rushing TD in Week 8. Nyheim Hines had a team-high 54 receiving yards and two receiving TDs last week.

Darius Leonard had nine tackles and his first sack and forced fumble of the season last week. Indianapolis enters the contest having picked the ball off 11 times, first in the league. The Colts have won eight of 12 all-time meetings with the Ravens. T.Y. Hilton is listed as doubtful with a groin injury.

How to make Colts vs. Ravens picks

