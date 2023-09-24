Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens will try to stay perfect on the season in Week 3 as they welcome the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday on CBS and Paramount+. The Ravens have been rolling and hope to improve on their 2-0 record as inclement weather threatens conditions for Sunday's game. Meanwhile, the young Colts team has managed to start off their season 1-1 and will lean on Gardner Minshew to be a hero with rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson sidelined with a concussion. You may be able to stream the game in select markets on Paramount+, which you can now try free for the first seven days when you sign up here.

Kickoff from M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore is set for 1 p.m. ET. The Ravens are 7.5-point favorites in the latest Ravens vs. Colts odds from the SportsLine Consensus, and the over/under for total points is 43.5. Sunday's matchup can be seen live on CBS and streamed live on Paramount+ with their must-have Paramount+ with SHOWTIME plan.

How to watch Colts vs. Ravens

Ravens vs. Colts date: Sunday, Sept. 24

Ravens vs. Colts time: 1 p.m. ET

Ravens vs. Colts TV channel: CBS

Ravens vs. Colts streaming: Paramount+

Week 1 NFL picks for Colts vs. Ravens

Before tuning into Sunday's Ravens vs. Colts game, you need to see the NFL picks from SportsLine's advanced computer model. The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters the 2023 NFL season on an incredible 163-113 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. It is also on a 17-6 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of last season.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

For Ravens vs. Colts, the model is leaning on Baltimore to cover the spread. The Colts will be without Richardson after he left in the first half of last week's 31-20 win against the Houston Texans with a self-reported concussion. Minshew was able to come in and propel Indianapolis to a victory, but will be tested more in Week 3 by a staunch Baltimore defense.



With a rainy day in Baltimore impacting playing conditions, expect both teams to run the ball more than usual. Jackson ranks second among quarterbacks with 97 rushing yards and the 2019 MVP can help balance Gus Edwards' workload with Justice Hill sidelined with a toe injury. You may be able to stream the game here.

How to watch, live stream the NFL on CBS

Now that you know what to pick, get ready to watch your live local NFL on CBS games on Paramount+ on any device you want. Don't forget you can now try Paramount+ free for the first week.