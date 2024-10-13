Ravens vs. Commanders live updates: NFL scores, game stats, news, highlights, where to watch Week 6 game

Two of the NFL's most dynamic QBs -- Lamar Jackson and Jayden Daniels -- face off

We are underway in Baltimore with what could be the game of the week, as the Ravens and Commanders have taken the field. Two MVP candidates that are also electric dual-threat quarterbacks lead their teams into battle. Which win streak will be snapped today?

The rookie Jayden Daniels has Washington on a four-game win streak, and his offense is averaging 33.8 points per game over that span. The Ravens have won three straight thanks to Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry. These two stars are rushing into the record books, as they have recorded the most combined rushing yards (935) by a quarterback-running back duo through the first five games of a season in NFL history.

The Ravens have won six straight regular-season games by 14+ points vs. teams entering the matchup at least three games over .500. Will the streak continue? Follow along in the live blog below, as we break down this matchup as it happens.

Commanders vs. Ravens where to watch

Date: Sunday, Oct. 13 | Time: 1 p.m. ET
Location: M&T Bank Stadium (Baltimore)
Channel: CBS | Stream: Paramount+
Follow: CBS Sports App 
Odds: Ravens -6.5 O/U 51.5 (via SportsLine consensus)

Botched snap on third down stalls Ravens drive. FG ties game

The Ravens had another long drive going, but a botched snap from Linderbaum on third-and-7 forced Justin Tucker to come on and hit a 45-yard field goal.

WAS 3 BAL 3 
3:45 remaining in the first quarter

 
Ravens' red-zone stand leads to Washington FG

Washington went seven plays for 25 yards on its first possession, thanks to a nice 25-yard pickup from Austin Ekeler through the air. However, Jayden Daniels was sacked on third-and-7 at the Ravens' 13-yard line, meaning Seibert had to come on and try a 42-yard FG, which he hit.

WAS 3 BAL 0
9:11 remaining in the first quarter

 
While it didn't lead to points, check out this 46-yard pickup from Zay Flowers:

 
Mark Andrews drop leads to INT on Ravens' first possession 

Washington entered Week 6 with zero interceptions on the season. That changed on the first drive of the game. Mark Andrews couldn't reel in a pass in the red zone, and the rookie Mike Sainristil picked it off!

 
I think the NFL world would like to see Jayden Daniels' dominance continue, but one of my favorite stats in the NFL has to do with the Ravens taking on good teams. Baltimore has won six straight regular-season games by 14+ points vs. teams entering the matchup at least three games over .500. It's the longest such streak in NFL history!

 
Ravens inactives

 
Commanders inactives