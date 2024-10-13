Ravens vs. Commanders live updates: NFL scores, game stats, news, highlights, where to watch Week 6 game

We are underway in Baltimore with what could be the game of the week, as the Ravens and Commanders have taken the field. Two MVP candidates that are also electric dual-threat quarterbacks lead their teams into battle. Which win streak will be snapped today?

The rookie Jayden Daniels has Washington on a four-game win streak, and his offense is averaging 33.8 points per game over that span. The Ravens have won three straight thanks to Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry. These two stars are rushing into the record books, as they have recorded the most combined rushing yards (935) by a quarterback-running back duo through the first five games of a season in NFL history.

The Ravens have won six straight regular-season games by 14+ points vs. teams entering the matchup at least three games over .500. Will the streak continue? Follow along in the live blog below, as we break down this matchup as it happens.

Commanders vs. Ravens where to watch



Date: Sunday, Oct. 13 | Time: 1 p.m. ET

Location: M&T Bank Stadium (Baltimore)

Channel: CBS | Stream: Paramount+

Odds: Ravens -6.5 O/U 51.5 (via SportsLine consensus)