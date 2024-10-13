Jayden Daniels and the Washington Commanders (4-1) face their toughest test of the season when they visit Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens (3-2) in an NFL Week 6 battle on CBS and Paramount+. The rookie quarterback has the Commanders rolling with four straight victories, and they most recently held off Deshaun Watson and the Cleveland Browns in Week 5. They will be more heavily challenged in Week 6 against a red-hot Ravens team that has one of the best offenses in the NFL. You may be able to stream Sunday's game live on Paramount+, which you can now try free for the first seven days when you sign up here.

Kickoff from M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore is set for 1 p.m. ET. The Ravens are 6.5-point favorites in the latest Ravens vs. Commanders odds via SportsLine consensus, and the over/under for total points scored is 51.5.

How to watch Commanders vs. Ravens

Ravens vs. Commanders date: Sunday, Oct. 13

Ravens vs. Commanders time: 1 p.m. ET

Ravens vs. Commanders TV channel: CBS

Ravens vs. Commanders streaming: Paramount+

Week 6 NFL picks for Commanders vs. Ravens

Before tuning into Sunday's Ravens vs. Commanders game, you need to see the NFL picks from SportsLine's advanced computer model. The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 6 of the 2024 NFL season on an incredible 10-2 hot streak on top-rated NFL picks this year. Longer term, it is on a 191-131 roll on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season and a 45-23 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of 2022.

For Ravens vs. Commanders, the model is backing Baltimore to cover the spread. The Ravens are 13-6 in their last 19 games at home and they feature the league's most potent rushing attack. Baltimore is averaging 211.2 rushing yards per game behind the dynamic duo of Jackson and Derrick Henry.

Jackson has finished with more than 50 rushing yards in four of five games this season and has only thrown one interception. Henry, meanwhile, has recorded 95 carries for 572 yards and six rushing touchdowns. Washington's defense is giving up 130.0 rushing yards per game on average, a big reason why the model has the Ravens covering in over 50% of simulations. You may be able to stream the game here.

How to watch, live stream the NFL on CBS

