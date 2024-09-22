The Ravens pick up the first down on second and nine just past the two-minute warning, and that will lead to a Ravens victory by a score of 28-25.
Ravens vs. Cowboys takeaways: Derrick Henry, Lamar Jackson run all over Dallas, help prevent massive collapse
With the game on the line, Jackson sealed the game for Baltimore
ARLINGTON, Texas -- The Dallas Cowboys needed to come out at home in Week 3 against the Baltimore Ravens more put together. They needed to show they weren't going to play with the same sloppiness that doomed them in their 44-19 home loss against the New Orleans Saints in Week 2.
Dallas' instead maintained the trend of sloppiness, trailing Baltimore 21-6 at the half en route to a 28-25 defeat. The Cowboys are the second team in the 21st century to have halftime deficits of 15-plus points in three straight home games, including their 48-32 NFC wild-card round loss against the Green Bay Packers, along with the 2013-2014 Raiders. They have been outscored 83-29 points in the first half of these three games. They mounted an almost-comeback in the second half, out-scoring Baltimore 19-7, but it was too little, too late.
Baltimore running back Derrick Henry found success akin to Avin Kamara on Sunday, racking up 151 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns on 25 carries. That's six yards per carry, an astounding figure. Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson Jackson finished with 182 passing yards on 12 of 15 passing while rushing for 87 yards on 14 carries and a rushing touchdown (nine yards). The Cowboys have surrendered eight rushing touchdowns in three games this season, approaching the total of 14 they allowed in 17 games last season.
Offensively, the Cowboys struggled to get into rhythm. Their passing game showed signs of life on their third drive with Prescott tossing consecutive big-play completions to tight end Jake Ferguson (24 yards) and wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (18 yards). That resulted in a Dallas first-and-goal at the Ravens' nine-yard line. Their momentum ended up being short-lived since Lamb fumbled the very next play after getting the ball knocked out of his hands by Ravens rookie first-round pick cornerback Nate Wiggins. Baltimore safety Marcus Williams recovered for the takeaway. Prescott finished the game with 379 passing yards on 28 of 51 passing while running back Rico Dowdle paced the Cowboys in rushing with 32 rushing yards on eight carries. Tight end Jake Ferguson led Dallas in receiving with 95 yards on six catches in his first game back from a bone bruise/MCL sprain in his knee.
The bright spot for Dallas was special teams. All-Pro kicker Brandon Aubrey drained a 65-yard field goal, the longest in team history and second-longest in NFL history. They also became the first team to recover an onside kick in 2024 with the league's new rules.
Why the Ravens won
They dominated the line of scrimmage, outrushing Dallas by 223 yards (274-51). That allowed them to amass a 22-point cushion, 28-6, one that would've been the largest comeback in Cowboys history. They ripped off big runs early at will with the opening drive setting a tone they would maintain for the first three quarters. Jackson began the punishing ground attack with a gain of 12 on the Ravens' first offensive play from scrimmage. Two plays later, running back Justice Hill broke away for a 17-yard gain, and then two plays after that run, Jackson waltzed into the end zone untouched for a 9-yard touchdown.
Baltimore didn't allow Micah Parsons and Co. to rush the passer consistently, which is why they were able to run up the score on Dallas early. Late, the run defense, or lack thereof loomed large: Jackson picked up a game-sealing, 10-yard first down run on a second-and-9 right at the two-minute warning after the Cowboys had used all their timeouts. Game over.
Why the Cowboys lost
Too little, too late. They weren't able to get anything going offensively until already trailing by 22, and their defense couldn't get a stop until trailing by 22 points. A big reason for that is their lack of complementary football. The defense couldn't get off the field against the run, which is why Dallas lost the time of possession battle by nearly 10 minutes: 34:45 for the Ravens and 25:15 for the Cowboys.
Quarterback Dak Prescott also cited some of his offensive teammates' lack of professionalism postgame for some of the offensive issues. There were multiple false starts, but a holding call was the most critical infraction. First-round rookie left tackle Tyler Guyton got called for a holding call on a play in which Lamb got interfered with on an end zone throw from Prescott. His holding call nullified the Baltimore penalty, which would have given Dallas a first-and-goal just before halftime. Instead they settled for an Aubrey field goal. That play ended up having a major impact in a three-point defeat.
Turning point
Lamb's fumble 9 yards away from the end zone early in the second quarter. Scoring a touchdown would have gotten the Cowboys within four points early, 14-10, but the Ravens recovered, which led to Dallas not finding the end zone until the fourth quarter.
Plays of the game
There were three noteworthy plays on Sunday: Henry's 26-yard touchdown run in which he turned back the clock, Aubrey's 65-yard field goal and the Cowboys becoming the first team in the NFL to recover an onside kick with the new rules.
Henry's touchdown run gave the Ravens just enough of a lead to hang on after a furious Cowboys rally.
Aubrey's 65-yarder became the longest in Cowboys history and the second-longest in NFL history.
The onside kick recovery was a milestone moment not only for Dallas but for the league. It was an indication that teams can still recover onside kicks without the element of surprise.
What's next
Dallas (1-2) has a short week as it hits the road to face the New York Giants (1-2) on "Thursday Night Football." Both teams' only win in 2024 came against Deshaun Watson's Cleveland Browns. Baltimore improves to 1-2 with the win and will return home to host the Buffalo Bills on "Sunday Night Football."
The Cowboys, who trailed by as many as 22 (28-6), are now within three points of the Ravens, 28-25, after Dak Prescott's 16-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver KaVontae Turpin. If the Cowboys complete the comeback, it would be their largest in franchise history.
Dallas gets a stop and the ball back on their own nine down 10, 28-18, with 5:26 left to play. They have a tiny bit of life left in this game.
Baltimore recovers the second onside kick, and they take possession up 10, 28-18, with just over seven minutes left to play.
The Dallas' onside kick results in a Cowboys' touchdown. Dak Prescott hits a wide open Jalen Tolbert for a 15-yard touchdown. An incomplete pass was thrown on the two-point conversion attempt once again, so Dallas trails by 10, 28-18 with 7:07 left to play.
The Cowboys recover the onside kick as special teams ace C.J. Goodwin picks up the loose football. Cowboys begin their drive on their own 44 down 16, 28-12, with 8:53 left to play.
The Cowboys will attempt an onside kick down 16, 28-16, with 8:53 left in the game.
Prescott's pass is incomplete to wide receiver CeeDee Lamb on the two-point conversion. The Ravens lead 28-12 with 8:53 left in the game.
Dak Prescott gets in on the one-yard quarterback sneak, Dallas will go for two to get to 14 points.
AT&T Stadium erupts in boos after the short pass attempt by Dak Prescott to running back Rico Dowdle.
Justin Tucker, the most accurate kicker in NFL history, hooks a 46-yard field goal wide left. Ravens still lead 28-6 as the Cowboys take over on their own 36.
The Ravens blitz heavy on Dak Prescott's fourth down an 14 throw, and wide receiver Brandin Cooks is called for offensive pass interference on the incomplete pass. Ravens take over on their own 38 up 28-6.
The Cowboys defense forces a punt, and after a Ravens' penalty, they'll punt again. Cowboys take over at their own 23 down 28-6 with 1:36 left in the third quarter.
A holding penalty and a second sack by Ravens linebacker Kyle Van Noy forces another Cowboys punt. Five of Dallas' seven drives have ended in punts (four) or a lost fumble. Ravens lead 28-6 with 7:52 left in the third quarter.
The rout is on at AT&T Stadium. Derrick Henry bulldozes ahead for a 26-yard rushing touchdown as the Ravens go up by 22, 28-26, after the first drive of the second half. Another ugly afternoon for the Cowboys defense.
Cowboys safety Markquese Bell is ruled OUT with an ankle injury
The Cowboys are the second team since 2000 with a 15-plus point halftime deficit in three straight home games including the playoffs, joining the 2013-2014 Raiders. They have been outscored 83-29 (-54) in first half of each of their last three home games including playoffs, per CBS Sports Research. Not ideal.
Brandon Aubrey is good from 51 yards, and the Cowboys trail 21-6 with two seconds left in the first half. Could've had a touchdown if not for the hold by left tackle Tyler Guyton. Big mistake by the rookie. Aubrey has 15 consecutive made field goals from 51 yards or longer, extending his NFL record to start a career.
A holding call by 2024 first-round rookie left tackle Tyer Guyton negates a pass interference call on the Ravens on a throw to Lamb in the end zone. That would've given Dallas the ball at the two, but instead they'll have to settle for a field goal.
Ravens wide receiver Rashod Bateman cooked Cowboys safety on a red zone route for an easy 13-yard touchdown pass. Baltimore up 21-3, and they get the ball to start the second half. This game could get ugly quickly.
The Ravens call their first timeout of the half facing second down and seven at the Cowboys' 24. They're looking to have enough time to deliver the knock out punch before halftime.
Dak Prescott throws a checkdown pass to running back Ezekiel Elliott on third down and seven, and he can't corral the football. Looked like a bad decision to throw the pass well short of the line to gain, and Elliott can't complete the catch. Cowboys go three and out. Ravens lead 14-3 and have the ball at their own 12 with 3:08 left in the half.
Linebacker Eric Kendricks stuffs Derrick Henry on third and one, and that's consecutive stops for the Cowboys defense. They take over at their own 13 after the punt, trailing 14-3 with 5:46 left in the half.
Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott just flicks the football away to avoid sack, and it hits left guard Tyler Smith for an illegal touching penalty. A safety is avoided, and the Cowboys punt the football away. It's a 62-yard punt for the Cowboys, and it was returned 16 yards to the Ravens' 47. Baltimore up 14-3 with 8:14 left in the half.
Dallas' defense gets its first stop of the day, limiting tight end Isaiah Likely to four yards on a third and eight. The Cowboys offense will take over on its seven after a 55-yard punt. They trail 14-3 with 9:18 left before halftiem.
The call stands, first down Ravens. Dallas down to one challenge remaining.
Lamar Jackson running around making Dallas' defense look like his younger brother on the playground. He runs for seven yards and what was initially ruled to be a first down. Mike McCarthy challenges the call and the play is now under review.
CeeDee Lamb gets the football knocked out his hands by Ravens rookie first-round pick cornerback Nate Wiggins, and Baltimore safety Marcus Williams recovers for the takeaway. Dallas' hopes of making this game at this early point in the second quarter are dashed.
Cowboys are finally in rhythm offensively at the end of the first quarter. Back to back big play completions from Dak Prescott to tight end Jake Ferguson (24 yards) and wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (18 yards) give Dallas first and goal at the Ravens' nine.
Derrick Henry plunges into the end zone for a one-yard touchdown. Two drives, two rushing touchdowns for Baltimore. One by Lamar Jackson and now one by Henry. Baltimore leads 14-3 with 2:41 left in the first quarter.
