Optimism is higher than it has been in years in Miami following an offseason of high-profile roster upgrades and a season-opening win against a division rival. The Dolphins will try to take down another AFC power on Sunday when they travel to Baltimore to take on the Ravens on Paramount+. Baltimore opened its season with a win against the New York Jets, and Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson threw three touchdowns in the victory. Miami won a game between the two teams last season, but Baltimore has won eight of the last 10 meetings between them. You can see what happens when you stream the game in select markets on Paramount+.

Kickoff from M&T Bank Stadium is set for 1 p.m. ET. Baltimore is favored by 3.5 points in the latest Dolphins vs. Ravens odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under is 44.5. In select markets, Sunday's matchup can be seen live on CBS and streamed live on Paramount+ with their must-have Premium plan.

How to watch Dolphins vs. Ravens

Dolphins vs. Ravens date: Sunday, Sept. 18

Dolphins vs. Ravens time: 1 p.m. ET

Dolphins vs. Ravens TV: CBS

Dolphins vs. Ravens streaming: Paramount+

Week 2 picks for Ravens vs. Dolphins

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, enters Week 2 of the 2022 NFL season. The model ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks.

For Dolphins vs. Ravens, the model predicts that Baltimore will cover the 3.5-point spread at home and pick up a six-point win. The Dolphins held the Patriots to just 78 yards rushing in Week 1, but that might be more of an indictment of New England's offensive line than Miami's defensive front. Dolphins defenders missed 10 tackles last week, tied with a handful of other teams for the third-most in Week 1.

The model predicts that Jackson will complete over 63 percent of his passes and the Ravens will move to 2-0.

