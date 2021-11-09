The AFC North-leading Baltimore Ravens (6-2) will travel to Hard Rock Stadium to take on the Miami Dolphins (2-7) on Thursday Night Football. In Week 9 against the Minnesota Vikings, Baltimore rallied from a 24-10 second-half deficit to secure a 34-31 overtime victory. Miami ended its seven-game losing streak and beat the Houston Texans, 17-9.

Ravens vs. Dolphins spread: Ravens -7.5

Ravens vs. Dolphins over-under: 46.5 points

Ravens vs. Dolphins money line: BAL -380, MIA +300

BAL: Ravens are 6-0 against the spread in their last six games in Miami

MIA: Under has hit in three of last four Dolphins games

Why Lamar Jackson and the Ravens can cover

The Ravens have found ways to win. In Week 9 against the Minnesota Vikings, Baltimore came back from a 14-point second-half deficit. Quarterback Lamar Jackson had another outstanding performance, finishing with 368 scrimmage yards. He went 27-of-41 for 266 yards with three touchdowns. The Louisville product also led the squad with 120 yards on 21 carries.

Jackson did plenty of damage in the second half, going 19-of-24 for 201 yards. In the red zone early in the fourth quarter, Jackson threw a laser over the outstretched hand of linebacker Eric Kendricks to connect with receiver Devin Duvernay for a touchdown. Baltimore finished with 500 total yards of offense and hopes to bring that same energy to Thursday Night Football.

Why Jaylen Waddle and the Dolphins can cover

The Dolphins finally snapped their seven-game losing streak with a Week 9 win against the Houston Texans. Starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was forced to miss this game due to a fracture in the middle finger of his throwing hand. Veteran quarterback Jacoby Brissett stepped up and led his team to victory. He went 26-of-43 for 244 yards with one passing touchdown. Jaylen Waddle led the team with eight catches for 83 yards.

Miami's defense forced Houston to commit four turnovers. Quarterback Tyrod Taylor struggled and went 24-of-43 for 240 yards with three interceptions. Taylor was under duress all afternoon and was sacked five times. Miami's defense flashed its ability to get pressure on the quarterback and cause turnovers, both of which will be essential on Thursday Night Football.

