Lamar Jackson is back in action -- and not a moment too soon for the Baltimore Ravens -- when the Ravens visit the Miami Dolphins on "Thursday Night Football" to open Week 9.

Jackson has missed the last three games due to a hamstring injury, and the Ravens went 1-2 in his absence to fall to 2-5 on the season. Tyler Huntley helped them get a much-needed win in Week 8, though, and in a watered-down AFC North, the Ravens are hoping to rally and become just the fifth team to make the postseason after a 1-5 start.

The Dolphins are 2-6 but are also coming off an impressive win, beating the Atlanta Falcons 34-10 to snap a three-game losing streak. Tua Tagovailoa threw four touchdown passes, and the defense allowed just 45 rushing yards after allowing 100+ in each of the first seven games.

Here's how to watch the action, as well as betting information, keys to the game and a prediction.

Where to watch Ravens vs. Dolphins live

Date: Thursday, Oct. 30 | Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

Thursday, Oct. 30 | 8:15 p.m. ET Where: Hard Rock Stadium -- Miami Gardens, Florida

Hard Rock Stadium -- Miami Gardens, Florida Stream: Amazon Prime

Amazon Prime Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Odds: Ravens -10.5; O/U 50.5 (via FanDuel)

Dolphins vs. Ravens: Need to know

What does Lamar Jackson have in store in his return? Even amid Baltimore's difficult start, Jackson was playing at a high level. He currently leads the NFL with a 130.5 passer rating, and his 10-1 touchdown-to-interception ratio ranks fourth. Jackson also had the league's highest sack rate, though, so he will have to improve in those aspects. Still, he should revitalize a passing attack that went mostly dormant during his absence. From Weeks 5-8, the Ravens had the second-fewest passing yards in the NFL, and their one passing touchdown over that span was tied for the fewest in the league.

Even amid Baltimore's difficult start, Jackson was playing at a high level. He currently leads the NFL with a 130.5 passer rating, and his 10-1 touchdown-to-interception ratio ranks fourth. Jackson also had the league's highest sack rate, though, so he will have to improve in those aspects. Still, he should revitalize a passing attack that went mostly dormant during his absence. From Weeks 5-8, the Ravens had the second-fewest passing yards in the NFL, and their one passing touchdown over that span was tied for the fewest in the league. Both defenses are playing better. The Ravens and the Dolphins both rank in the bottom 10 of the NFL in terms of yards per play allowed, but both have improved lately thanks in large part to better rush defense. Over their past two games, the Ravens have allowed just 3.7 yards per carry, down from 4.7 prior to that this season. The Dolphins, meanwhile, have allowed just 3.0 yards per carry over the past two weeks, second in the NFL. Miami had allowed 5.6 yards per carry prior to that this season.

The Ravens and the Dolphins both rank in the bottom 10 of the NFL in terms of yards per play allowed, but both have improved lately thanks in large part to better rush defense. Over their past two games, the Ravens have allowed just 3.7 yards per carry, down from 4.7 prior to that this season. The Dolphins, meanwhile, have allowed just 3.0 yards per carry over the past two weeks, second in the NFL. Miami had allowed 5.6 yards per carry prior to that this season. It's a clash of styles. The Dolphins field one of the NFL's lightest and fastest offenses, highlighted by De'Von Achane. The Ravens aim to be bigger and more physical, as evidenced by Derrick Henry. It's a fascinating clash of styles. Miami's safeties and linebackers will have their hands full trying to keep up with Achane, whose 37 receptions are second-most by a running back this season.

Prediction

The Ravens are finally rounding into form on defense, and Jackson's return should help them do the same on offense, but don't sleep on Miami's speed. Tagovailoa led Miami to a 42-38 stunner over Baltimore in 2022, only for Jackson to lead a 56-19 rout the following year. Expect plenty of fireworks and, ultimately, a Ravens win.

Pick: Ravens +7.5, Over 50.5