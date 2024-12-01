Ravens vs. Eagles live updates: NFL scores, game stats, news, highlights, where to watch Week 13 game

MVP hopefuls Jalen Hurts and Lamar Jackson battle in a potential Super Bowl preview

BALTIMORE -- Sunday's game is underway between the Philadelphia Eagles and Baltimore Ravens in what is one of the most highly anticipated games of the season. The Eagles and Ravens will engage in a battle between the league's top two rushing offenses, as Philadelphia leads the NFL with 193.4 rushing yards per game, while Baltimore enters the slugfest second at 180.2. Baltimore leads the league with 5.8 yards per carry, while Philadelphia is second at 5.2. 

Not only will we see the top-two rushing offenses facing off, but the game's top two running backs will take center stage. Saquon Barkley leads the NFL with 1,392 rushing yards, 6.2 yards per carry and 149.9 scrimmage yards per game, while Henry is second in all of those statistics (1,325 rushing yards, 6.0 yards per carry and 118.4 scrimmage yards per game).

In addition to Barkley vs. Henry, the league's top dual-threat quarterbacks will face off in Jalen Hurts and Lamar Jackson -- the first matchup between the quarterbacks. Hurts leads all NFL quarterbacks with 11 rushing touchdowns (second only to Henry with 13), and Jackson leads all NFL quarterbacks in rushing yards with 599. Jackson has also thrown 27 touchdown passes to three interceptions on the season. He certainly has a case to win league MVP with the Ravens -- much like Barkley does with the Eagles. 

Which of the NFL powers will be triumphant Sunday afternoon? Be sure to follow all the action in our live blog below, along with all the updates on CBS! 

Ravens vs. Eagles where to watch 

  • Date: Sunday, Dec. 1 | Time: 4:25 p.m. ET
  • Location: M&T Bank Stadium (Baltimore)
  • TV: CBS | Live stream: Paramount+
  • Follow: CBS Sports App   
  • NFL betting odds: Ravens -3, OU 51 (via BetMGM)

The Eagles defense doing their job these last two possessions. Nice job by Jordan Davis and Jalyx Hunt on that Derrick Henry run for no gain.

Ravens have 6 plays for 1 yard over last two possessions. 

Jeff Kerr
December 1, 2024, 10:20 PM
Dec. 01, 2024, 5:20 pm EST
 
The Eagles did get a first down on that drive, but the drive lasted just 4 plays.

They have just 43 total yards and are averaging 3.1 yards per play.

0-for-4 on third down. 

Jeff Kerr
December 1, 2024, 10:16 PM
Dec. 01, 2024, 5:16 pm EST
 
The Ravens outgained the Eagles 123-22 in the first quarter. End of 1

Ravens 9, Eagles 0 

Jeff Kerr
December 1, 2024, 10:11 PM
Dec. 01, 2024, 5:11 pm EST
 
Three special teams penalties for the Eagles. Two by Kelee Ringo. One by Rick Lovato.

Jeff Kerr
December 1, 2024, 10:05 PM
Dec. 01, 2024, 5:05 pm EST
 
The first three possessions for the Eagles

10 plays, 22 yards.

Jalen Hurts is 1-of-5 for 5 yards.

6 penalties for 45 yards this quarter. 

Jeff Kerr
December 1, 2024, 10:02 PM
Dec. 01, 2024, 5:02 pm EST
 
Ravens extend their lead

Lamar Jackson threw a TD to Mark Andrews between three defenders. Throw was right on the money in a tight window.

This guy has won two MVPs for a reason.

Justin Tucker misses the PAT.

Jackson is 5-of-6 for 92 yards and a TD (158.3 rating). 

Ravens 9, Eagles 0 

Jeff Kerr
December 1, 2024, 9:56 PM
Dec. 01, 2024, 4:56 pm EST
 
Lamar Jackson is 3-of-4 for 76 yards to start this game. Just hit Zay Flowers for a 20-yard gain and the Ravens are in Eagles territory. 

Jeff Kerr
December 1, 2024, 9:51 PM
Dec. 01, 2024, 4:51 pm EST
 
Ravens say S Kyle Hamilton is concussion protocol. Return questionable.

Jeff Kerr
December 1, 2024, 9:50 PM
Dec. 01, 2024, 4:50 pm EST
 
Jalen Hurts pass to A.J. Brown is just out of his reach on 3rd-and-6. Hurts starts 0-for-3. Flag picked up as official says no flag for illegal contact. 

Eagles go 3-and-out 

Jeff Kerr
December 1, 2024, 9:45 PM
Dec. 01, 2024, 4:45 pm EST
 
Justin Tucker has 1,744 points in his first 13 seasons.

Most points ever for a NFL player in his first 13 seasons. 

Jeff Kerr
December 1, 2024, 9:42 PM
Dec. 01, 2024, 4:42 pm EST
 
Jalen Carter just went untouched and took down Zay Flowers for a 3-yard loss.

Carter makes these types of plays in the backfield every week.

Lamar Jackson's 3rd-and-9 pass to Mark Andrews was incomplete. Good throw, tough catch to make. Justin Tucker hits a 34-yard FG and Ravens strike first

Ravens 3, Eagles 0  

Jeff Kerr
December 1, 2024, 9:40 PM
Dec. 01, 2024, 4:40 pm EST
 
After a holding penalty by Avonte Maddox, Lamar Jackson finds Zay Flowers for 40 yards. Ravens at Eagles 17.

Good pressure by Milton Williams, but he couldn't get Lamar. 

Jeff Kerr
December 1, 2024, 9:37 PM
Dec. 01, 2024, 4:37 pm EST
 
The Eagles first two targets went to Parris Campbell and Britain Covey. Saquon Barkley had a 12-yard run and Will Shipley had a run (was a backwards pass). Eagles will put on first drive. 

Jeff Kerr
December 1, 2024, 9:29 PM
Dec. 01, 2024, 4:29 pm EST
 
Nelson Agholor is a captain against his former team. Eagles lose toss. Ravens defer, so Eagles get ball first. 

Jeff Kerr
December 1, 2024, 9:24 PM
Dec. 01, 2024, 4:24 pm EST
 
20+ yard plays -- NFL season

1. Ravens -- 60

2. Eagles -- 52

Jeff Kerr
December 1, 2024, 9:13 PM
Dec. 01, 2024, 4:13 pm EST
 
Brandon Graham leading the team -- out for the year with a torn tricep. 

Jeff Kerr
December 1, 2024, 9:07 PM
Dec. 01, 2024, 4:07 pm EST
 
The Eagles have won 7 straight games and are the 1st team since the 1993 Steelers to outgain their opponents by 100+ total yards in 7 straight games.

Jeff Kerr
December 1, 2024, 9:05 PM
Dec. 01, 2024, 4:05 pm EST
 
Saquon Barkley (1,392) and Derrick Henry (1,325) rank 1-2 in rushing this season. It is the earliest matchup ever (Week 13) between RBs with 1,300+ rush yards on the season.

Barkley is one of the front runners for MVP, but Henry is right up there. 

Jeff Kerr
December 1, 2024, 8:55 PM
Dec. 01, 2024, 3:55 pm EST
 
Saquon Barkley and Derrick Henry are both averaging 100+ rush YPG on 6+ yards/rush this
season.  Only 4 other RBs have done that in NFL history -- min. 5 games (1963 Jim Brown, 1973 O.J. Simpson, 1997 Barry Sanders, 2012 Adrian Peterson).

Jeff Kerr
December 1, 2024, 8:51 PM
Dec. 01, 2024, 3:51 pm EST
 
The Ravens inactives

OLB Kyle Van Noy

FS Marcus Williams 

RB Keaton Mitchell 

C Nick Samac 

WR Devontez Walker

Marcus Williams and Keaton Mitchell are both a healthy scratch. Very interesting for the Ravens. 

Jeff Kerr
December 1, 2024, 8:14 PM
Dec. 01, 2024, 3:14 pm EST
 
Good afternoon from M&T Bank Stadium! We're just over an hour away from a showdown between the Eagles and Ravens. We'll start out with the Eagles inactives.

DEVONTA SMITH IS OUT

QB Tanner McKee (3rd QB)

CB Darius Slay

WR DeVonta Smith

OL Nick Gates

T/G Darian Kinnard

G Trevor Keegan

WR Johnny Wilson

Jeff Kerr
December 1, 2024, 8:12 PM
Dec. 01, 2024, 3:12 pm EST

