Ravens vs. Eagles live updates: NFL scores, game stats, news, highlights, where to watch Week 13 game

BALTIMORE -- Sunday's game is underway between the Philadelphia Eagles and Baltimore Ravens in what is one of the most highly anticipated games of the season. The Eagles and Ravens will engage in a battle between the league's top two rushing offenses, as Philadelphia leads the NFL with 193.4 rushing yards per game, while Baltimore enters the slugfest second at 180.2. Baltimore leads the league with 5.8 yards per carry, while Philadelphia is second at 5.2.

Not only will we see the top-two rushing offenses facing off, but the game's top two running backs will take center stage. Saquon Barkley leads the NFL with 1,392 rushing yards, 6.2 yards per carry and 149.9 scrimmage yards per game, while Henry is second in all of those statistics (1,325 rushing yards, 6.0 yards per carry and 118.4 scrimmage yards per game).

In addition to Barkley vs. Henry, the league's top dual-threat quarterbacks will face off in Jalen Hurts and Lamar Jackson -- the first matchup between the quarterbacks. Hurts leads all NFL quarterbacks with 11 rushing touchdowns (second only to Henry with 13), and Jackson leads all NFL quarterbacks in rushing yards with 599. Jackson has also thrown 27 touchdown passes to three interceptions on the season. He certainly has a case to win league MVP with the Ravens -- much like Barkley does with the Eagles.

Which of the NFL powers will be triumphant Sunday afternoon? Be sure to follow all the action in our live blog below, along with all the updates on CBS!

Ravens vs. Eagles where to watch

Date: Sunday, Dec. 1 | Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

Sunday, Dec. 1 | 4:25 p.m. ET Location: M&T Bank Stadium (Baltimore)

M&T Bank Stadium (Baltimore) TV: CBS | Live stream: Paramount+

CBS | Paramount+ Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App NFL betting odds: Ravens -3, OU 51 (via BetMGM)

Check out the latest BetMGM promo code to get in the game.