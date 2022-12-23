Who's Playing

Atlanta @ Baltimore

Current Records: Atlanta 5-9; Baltimore 9-5

What to Know

After two games on the road, the Baltimore Ravens are heading back home. They and the Atlanta Falcons will compete for holiday cheer at 1 p.m. ET on Saturday at M&T Bank Stadium. Baltimore is out to keep their four-game home win streak alive.

The Ravens came up short against the Cleveland Browns last week, falling 13-3. QB Tyler Huntley had a memorable game, but not in the way you want to be remembered: besides failing to produce a single touchdown, he threw one interception with only 4.6 yards per passing attempt.

The Falcons lost a heartbreaker to the New Orleans Saints when they met in September, and they left with a heavy heart again this past Sunday. It was a hard-fought contest, but Atlanta had to settle for a 21-18 loss against New Orleans. RB Tyler Allgeier put forth a good effort for the losing side as he rushed for one TD and 139 yards on 17 carries. This was the first time Allgeier has racked up 100+ rushing yards all year.

Baltimore is the favorite in this one, with an expected 7.5-point margin of victory. But bettors beware: they are only 3-7 against the spread when favored.

Baltimore is now 9-5 while the Falcons sit at a mirror-image 5-9. A couple offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Ravens rank second in the NFL when it comes to rushing yards per game, with 164.7 on average. Less enviably, Atlanta is stumbling into the matchup with the second fewest passing yards per game in the league, having accrued only 165.4 on average. So the cards are definitely stacked against Atlanta.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 1 p.m. ET

Saturday at 1 p.m. ET Where: M&T Bank Stadium -- Baltimore, Maryland

M&T Bank Stadium -- Baltimore, Maryland TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Ravens are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Falcons, according to the latest NFL odds.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Baltimore won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.