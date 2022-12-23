The Atlanta Falcons will be trying to keep their playoff hopes alive when they face the Baltimore Ravens on Saturday afternoon. Atlanta is sitting at 5-9 overall this season, but the Falcons are only one game back of Tampa Bay in the NFC South standings. Baltimore had its two-game winning streak snapped in a 13-3 loss at Baltimore last week.

Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET. Baltimore is favored by 6.5 points in the latest Ravens vs. Falcons odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under is set at 34.5.

Here are several NFL betting lines for Ravens vs. Falcons:

Ravens vs. Falcons spread: Ravens -6.5

Ravens vs. Falcons over/under: 34.5 points

Ravens vs. Falcons money line: Baltimore -292, Atlanta +235

Why the Ravens can cover

Baltimore has not lost a home game since Week 4 when it fell to Buffalo in a close contest, winning its four home games since then. The Ravens are expected to be without quarterback Lamar Jackson (knee) again this week, but backup Tyler Huntley is capable of slicing up Atlanta's defense. He also has one of the league's top rushing attacks behind him, with running back J.K. Dobbins coming off a pair of impressive outings since returning from an injury.

Dobbins ran for 120 yards and a touchdown against Pittsburgh before adding 125 yards against Cleveland last week. The Falcons inserted quarterback Desmond Ridder into the lineup last week, but he completed just 13 of 26 passes for 97 yards in the team's third straight loss. Baltimore has dominated Atlanta in recent years, covering the spread in nine of the last 10 head-to-head matchups.

Why the Falcons can cover

Baltimore's offense was not able to get anything going without Jackson on the field last week, scoring just three points in a double-digit loss to Cleveland. Huntley completed 17 of 30 passes for just 138 yards and an interception. Atlanta has one of the league's top rushing attacks, which features rookie running back Tyler Allgeier.

He rushed for 139 yards and a touchdown against New Orleans last week, averaging 8.2 yards per carry. The Falcons are just one game back of Tampa Bay in the NFC South standings, so they will be fully motivated for this contest. Baltimore has only covered the spread once in its last five games and is a team to avoid until Jackson is at full strength.

