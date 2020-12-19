The Jacksonville Jaguars will take on the Baltimore Ravens at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at M&T Bank Stadium. Baltimore is 8-5 overall and 3-3 at home, while the Jaguars are 1-12 overall and 0-6 on the road. The Ravens are seeking a third consecutive win. The Jaguars have not won since their season opener.

Baltimore is favored by 13 points in the latest Ravens vs. Jaguars odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 48.

Here are several NFL betting lines for Jaguars vs. Ravens:

Ravens vs. Jaguars spread: Ravens -13

Ravens vs. Jaguars over-under: 48 points

Ravens vs. Jaguars money line: Jacksonville +575, Baltimore -850

What you need to know about the Ravens

The Ravens beat the Cleveland Browns 47-42 this past Monday. Lamar Jackson completed 11 of 17 passes for 163 yards and a TD vs. zero INTs for a 115.6 rating and rushed for a season-high 124 yards and two TDs. It was his fifth career game with 100-plus rushing yards and a rushing TD, surpassing Michael Vick for the most all-time by a quarterback. Jackson is aiming for his eighth game in a row with 50-plus rushing yards.

J.K. Dobbins is shooting for his fourth game in a row with 50-plus rushing yards and a rushing TD and his fourth game in a row at home with 70-plus rushing yards. He is one of four rookies with 500-plus rushing yards (504) and five rushing TDs. Gus Edwards rushed for 49 yards and two TDs last week. The Ravens come into this game with the most rushing yards per game in the NFL at 173.8. Jacksonville is allowing the third most rushing yards per game in the league, having given up 145.5 on average. Marquise Brown has a TD catch in three consecutive games.

What you need to know about the Jaguars

Meanwhile, the Jaguars lost 31-10 to the Tennessee Titans this past Sunday. Tennessee scored 17 points in less than four minutes spanning the second and third quarters. The Jaguars benched Mike Glennon after his fourth turnover in six quarters and brought in Gardner Minshew, who played for the first time since Week 7. Minshew will return to the starting lineup this week for the first time since Oct. 25.

Jacksonville could be without starting cornerbacks Sidney Jones (Achilles tendon injury) and Tre Herndon (COVID-19 list). The Jaguars haven't won a game on the road since beating the Raiders on Dec 15, 2019. James Robinson can break the NFL record for rushing yards by an undrafted rookie. He has 1,035 yards and needs 70 for the most in league history.

How to make Jaguars vs. Ravens picks

