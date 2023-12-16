The 49ers may be dominating the playoff conversation in the NFC, but which contender reigns supreme on the other side? Is it the defending champion Chiefs, who've struggled to keep pace for the No. 1 seed? Or the mercurial Bills, who are hovering just above .500 but have lots of firepower? How about the Ravens or Jaguars, who've combined to go 18-8 entering Week 15?

It turns out Baltimore and Jacksonville will be squaring off this Sunday night with a chance to prove their true value at the top of the AFC. The Ravens technically own the top spot going into the prime-time contest at 10-3, with a conference-leading +143 point differential, but the Jaguars are only two games behind them in the standings, desperate to snap a two-week skid.

What are the keys to their matchup? And how can you tune in? Here's everything you need to know:

How to watch

Keys to the game

Prediction

Never count Trevor Lawrence and Doug Pederson out of a December contest with playoff implications. But almost everything about this matchup suggests the Ravens should have little trouble remaining atop the AFC standings. Yes, they've allowed inferior opponents to hang around more often than you'd like this year. But Lawrence's supporting cast is battered, and the Ravens defense is no joke, even with Roquan Smith and Kyle Hamilton nursing ailments.

Couple that with the Jags' inability to control the football this year -- their 22 turnovers are the fifth most among all teams -- and the recipe is there for Lamar Jackson and Co. to secure their 11th win of the year. Home-field advantage isn't necessarily a selling point for Jacksonville, either, as the Jags are just 4-4 at home compared to the Ravens' 5-1 road record in 2023. Pick: Ravens 26, Jaguars 22

And if you're wondering who all of our experts are picking for the game, here are their against-the-spread predictions: