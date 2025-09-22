Discipline is an underrated factor in these kinds of matchups, and a couple of gaffes all but afforded Lamar Jackson and the Ravens a clear path to evening up the score before the break. First up was a holding penalty on the Lions' punt after a three-and-out, giving Jackson solid field position. Then came a pass interference flag on Terrion Arnold, who was also beat deep by Deontez Walker earlier in the matchup. It's now 14-14, though each club has taken a different route to the scoreboard, with Detroit dominating the time-of-possession battle as a methodical balanced attack and Baltimore a bit more boom-or-bust.
Ravens vs. Lions live updates: Score, analysis, highlights for 'Monday Night Football'
It's a marquee matchup in Baltimore for 'Monday Night Football'
Week 3 of 2025 NFL season comes to a close on Monday night, and the final matchup is a heavyweight showdown: It's the Baltimore Ravens hosting the Detroit Lions in a potential Super Bowl LX preview.
Baltimore is 1-1 but boasts arguably the most explosive offense in the entire league, clearing 40 points in each of its first two games of the year. Derrick Henry was the star of the show in Week 1, cruising on the ground alongside Lamar Jackson, while Jackson took control in Week 2's blowout win over the Cleveland Browns.
The Lions are no slouches offensively, either. Despite a poor season-opening showing against the rival Green Bay Packers, Detroit stormed back into explosive form against the Chicago Bears in Week 2, scoring 52 points as Jared Goff fed playmakers like Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams.
Predictably, Monday night's meeting between the two sides started evenly, with each club enjoying some splash plays -- a Henry burst here, a Jahmyr Gibbs explosion there -- en route to a 14-14 stalemate at the break. Detroit may have logged the most notable defensive series, however, stuffing Henry at the goal line and then forcing a Jackson fumble on fourth-and-goal to force a turnover on downs.
Can the Lions carry their momentum through the fourth quarter? Or is Jackson destined to steal the show in prime time? Either way, this is must-see TV. Stay tuned right here for live updates and analysis throughout the cross-conference clash.
Where to watch Ravens vs. Lions live
- Date: Monday, Sept. 22 | Time: 8:15 p.m. ET
- Location: M&T Bank Stadium (Baltimore)
- TV: ABC, ESPN | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Odds: Ravens -4.5; O/U 53.5 (via DraftKings Sportsbook)
Henry may have struck first in this prime-time clash, but the big man had nowhere to go in the red zone on Baltimore's last series, and neither did Lamar Jackson on a fourth-and-goal rollout, in which Jack Campbell chased him down and knocked the ball loose. Henry got three straight carries to punch it in but couldn't drive past the Lions' wall of defenders, headlined by journeyman linebacker Zach Cunningham. That's a sequence that may well come back to haunt Baltimore. And it's why you pay a guy like Henry, to convert! Blame can also be cast upon the coaches, who opted not for consecutive up-the-middle handoffs but also a pitch.
Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery are now the best of the best in terms of shared scoring out of the backfield, logging their 11th different game where each running back gets into the end zone. The previous record was 10 games by the Packers' Paul Hornung and Jim Taylor in the 1960s, and Joe Perry and Hugh McElhenny in the 1950s. Gibbs went first for Detroit tonight, and Montgomery just followed.
Detroit is back on top thanks to a David Montgomery goal-line carry, but really, Dan Campbell's entire operation deserves flowers for how seamlessly it's driving down the field on the road. Jared Goff is nearly perfect through the air (10 for 11) while prioritizing the quick strikes, and Jahmyr Gibbs is all over the place, leading the club with four catches out of the backfield. There's just so much speed in space here, and the Ravens don't have many answers for it, down several starters up front. Marlon Humphrey had a nice breakup of a run play earlier in the drive, but the Lions still go 98 yards to punch it in. That's impressive.
Mark Andrews had just two receptions for 7 yards through two weeks. He matched that reception total -- and gained 27 yards -- on the Ravens' opening drive alone.
Baltimore has gotten receiving contributions from a host of wide receivers early in this season, but getting Andrews going adds yet another dimension, especially as Isaiah Likely (foot) remains out.
One week after he was held in check while Lamar Jackson took care of business through the air, Derrick Henry storms back into the spotlight by cruising past Detroit's front for a 28-yard touchdown to even things up. It's fair to say the Lions interior will be worth monitoring throughout the night. They need instant disruption to have a chance at slowing Henry before he gains steam and turns into a runaway freight train.
That didn't take long. Detroit marches right down the field on its opening series, burning almost six minutes of game block on an 11-play scoring drive punctuated by a Jahmyr Gibbs touchdown run and extended by an Amon-Ra St. Brown grab on fourth down. We got everything there: Nice touch from Jared Goff on a couple of chain-moving darts to Jameson Williams, timely route-running from St. Brown, bold calls from Dan Campbell. It's clear Baltimore is going to have some issues keeping up with the Lions' playmakers, down two of its best front-seven defenders in Nnamdi Madubuike and Kyle Van Noy. Gotta pressure Goff to affect him.
It's been a tale of two weeks for Detroit when it comes to running the ball. The electric Jahmyr Gibbs was bottled up for just 19 yards on nine carries in the season-opening loss to Green Bay, only to break out with close to 8 yards per carry against the Bears. The Ravens, meanwhile, will be missing their top interior defender in Nnamdi Madubuike (neck injury), potentially clearing the way for easier rushing lanes up front. David Montgomery should also be set for a sizable role as Gibbs' more physical counterpart, fresh off back-to-back outings with 11 carries.
Here's a full rundown of Baltimore's absentees for Monday night:
- RB Keaton Mitchell
- FB Patrick Ricard
- TE Isaiah Likely
- OT Carson Vinson
- DL Nnamdi Madubuike
- OLB Kyle Van Noy
- CB Jaire Alexander
There are some colorful names here, perhaps none bigger than Madubuike, whose absence will be felt on the interior of the Ravens defense. Alexander is still ramping up to full speed after getting thrown into the fire in Week 1, when the ex-Green Bay Packers star made his debut in purple.
When Hopkins joined the Ravens this year, plenty of reasonably minded folks waved off the acquisition as another low-risk, low-reward gamble on an aging, declining pass catcher -- a Baltimore special. But Hopkins has already proven remarkably clutch as a deep-ball artist for Lamar Jackson, scoring twice on just four catches and securing all four of his targets. He may be best served as a situational option at age 33, but D-Hop also just looks refreshed while operating downfield. Working against a bruised Lions secondary, he could have more opportunities to serve as a sort of closer for Baltimore's passing attack, whether on third down or in the red zone.
The Lions have left tackle Taylor Decker nursing an injury, but Baltimore isn't exactly overflowing with proven edge defenders. Madubuike leads the club with two sacks through two games but will be sidelined Monday night, and outside linebacker Kyle Van Noy (hamstring), who led the Ravens with 12.5 sacks a year ago, has also been ruled out. That leaves Odafe Oweh, Tavius Robinson and rookie Mike Green as the top candidates to get after Jared Goff. And getting after him is key, because when he's got time to operate, Goff excels at quickly distributing the ball to his playmakers.
The Ravens are an adaptable attack, pivoting to more of a run-heavy approach when able or required, but Jackson can sling it deep with the best of them, as evidenced by his four-touchdown showcase against the Browns in Week 2. And he might have added reason to try pushing the rock at home, with several key players banged up in the Lions' defensive backfield, including ball-hawking safety Kerby Joseph (knee) and top cover corner D.J. Reed (knee). Even if both are able to suit up, they may not be at full speed, putting more pressure on Lions Swiss Army knife Brian Branch.
