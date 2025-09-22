Ravens vs. Lions live updates: Score, analysis, highlights for 'Monday Night Football'

Week 3 of 2025 NFL season comes to a close on Monday night, and the final matchup is a heavyweight showdown: It's the Baltimore Ravens hosting the Detroit Lions in a potential Super Bowl LX preview.

Baltimore is 1-1 but boasts arguably the most explosive offense in the entire league, clearing 40 points in each of its first two games of the year. Derrick Henry was the star of the show in Week 1, cruising on the ground alongside Lamar Jackson, while Jackson took control in Week 2's blowout win over the Cleveland Browns.

The Lions are no slouches offensively, either. Despite a poor season-opening showing against the rival Green Bay Packers, Detroit stormed back into explosive form against the Chicago Bears in Week 2, scoring 52 points as Jared Goff fed playmakers like Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams.

Predictably, Monday night's meeting between the two sides started evenly, with each club enjoying some splash plays -- a Henry burst here, a Jahmyr Gibbs explosion there -- en route to a 14-14 stalemate at the break. Detroit may have logged the most notable defensive series, however, stuffing Henry at the goal line and then forcing a Jackson fumble on fourth-and-goal to force a turnover on downs.

Can the Lions carry their momentum through the fourth quarter? Or is Jackson destined to steal the show in prime time? Either way, this is must-see TV. Stay tuned right here for live updates and analysis throughout the cross-conference clash.

Where to watch Ravens vs. Lions live