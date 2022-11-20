Baker Mayfield is set to resume his role as starting quarterback of the Carolina Panthers when they travel to M&T Bank Stadium to take on Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens in a key Week 11 NFL matchup. Mayfield is no stranger to facing the Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium after spending the first four seasons of his career with the Cleveland Browns. Carolina will be looking to build off their 25-15 win over the Atlanta Falcons on Thursday Night Football in Week 10, while the Ravens, coming off a bye week, are looking to extend their winning streak to five games. Carolina is 4-6 against the spread, while the Ravens are 4-4-1 ATS in 2022.

Kickoff is at 1 p.m. ET. Baltimore is favored by 13 points in the latest Ravens vs. Panthers odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under is set at 41.5 points. Before making any Panthers vs. Ravens picks, you need to see the NFL predictions and betting advice from the proven simulation model at SportsLine.

Ravens vs. Panthers spread: Ravens -13

Ravens vs. Panthers over/under: 41.5 points

Ravens vs. Panthers money line: Baltimore -800, Carolina +550

What you need to know about the Ravens

The Ravens had a touchdown and change to spare in a 27-13 victory over the New Orleans Saints two weeks ago. Baltimore's success was spearheaded by the efforts of RB Kenyan Drake, who punched in two rushing touchdowns, and QB Lamar Jackson, who passed for one TD and 133 yards on 22 attempts in addition to picking up 82 yards on the ground. Jackson ended up with a quarterback rating of 87.9.

Jackson popped up on the team's injury report after missing practice on Friday due to illness. The Ravens are expecting the 2019 NFL MVP to be available, but the situation is worth watching. Jackson is in the midst of another outstanding season with 1,768 passing yards, 16 touchdowns, and six interceptions, to go along with 635 yards and two touchdowns on the ground. At his current pace, Jackson will finish with over 1,000 rushing yards for the third time in his career.

What you need to know about the Panthers

Meanwhile, Carolina was able to grind out a solid win over the Atlanta Falcons last Thursday, winning 25-15. Carolina's RB D'Onta Foreman was one of the most active players for the team, rushing for one TD and 130 yards on 31 carries. The Panthers rushed for a whopping 232 yards against Atlanta, and will likely attempt to lean on their ground game again this week against Baltimore.

With Walker out with a high ankle sprain, Mayfield will reclaim the Panthers' starting quarterback job this week. In his five starts for Carolina, Mayfield has gone 1-4, completing 84 of 153 (54.9%) of his pass attempts for 962 yards, four touchdowns, and four interceptions. The 2017 Heisman Trophy winner out of Oklahoma will need to play his best game of the season for the Panthers to have a chance at pulling off an upset in this matchup.

