Ravens vs. Patriots live updates: Baltimore hosts Drake Maye and New England on 'Sunday Night Football'

Lamar Jackson and Baltimore look to keep pace in the AFC North, while New England is hoping to clinch a playoff spot with a win

Sunday's Week 16 action concludes in Baltimore, where the Ravens host the New England Patriots in a fascinating prime time showdown that'll have serious ramifications for the AFC playoff picture. 

For New England, they're looking to rebound after having their 10-game winning streak snapped last week in demoralizing fashion. After going up 21-0 against the Buffalo Bills and on the verge of clinching the AFC East, the Patriots allowed Josh Allen to rise from the dead and pull off the comeback. Now, the Patriots are simply looking to punch their ticket to the playoffs in some capacity with a win tonight. 

As for the Ravens, they're also looking to stay in the playoff conversation. At 7-7, their best path to the postseason would be leaping ahead of the Pittsburgh Steelers for first place in the AFC North. Baltimore stopped its two-game losing skid last week with a shutout win over Cincinnati, and Lamar Jackson is looking to keep his late-season winning streak going. Coming into this matchup, Jackson is 16-0 in his career in Week 15 or later. Will he make it 17-straight wins? We're about to find out. 

As this matchup unfolds, make sure to check out our live blog. Below, you can find expert analysis and real-time highlights of all the top plays.  

Where to watch Ravens vs. Patriots live

  • When: Sunday, Dec. 21 | Time: 8:20 p.m. ET
  • Where: M&T Bank Stadium (Baltimore)
  • TV: NBC
  • Follow: CBS Sports App
  • Odds: Ravens -3, O/U 49.5 (via DraftKings)
Marlon Humphrey picks off Drake Maye in the red zone

Baltimore's defense stepped up in a major way, creating a turnover in the red zone. The pressure forced Drake Maye to scramble up the right side of the field, and as he tried to fit a ball in for Kayshon Boutte, Marlon Humphrey jumped the route to pull off the interception. 

 
Stefon Diggs makes acrobatic catch in traffic

What a tremendous catch by Stefon Diggs! The Patriots receiver came down awkwardly and is being looked at on the sideline. The broadcast showed him pointing to his shoulder. 

 
Derrick Henry's knack for opening drive touchdowns

As noted by CBS Sports Research, this was Henry's 10th opening drive touchdown in the last 4 seasons, which is the most in the NFL over that span. 

 
Derrick Henry rushes for 21-yard touchdown

Mike Vrabel is very familiar with Derrick Henry breaking off touchdown runs. However, this time around, he's on the wrong side of the score. The Ravens back broke off a 21-yard run to put his team up, 7-0. Overall, it was a smooth opening possession for Baltimore. 

 
Ravens inactives

 
Patriots inactives

