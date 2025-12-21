Sunday's Week 16 action concludes in Baltimore, where the Ravens host the New England Patriots in a fascinating prime time showdown that'll have serious ramifications for the AFC playoff picture.

For New England, they're looking to rebound after having their 10-game winning streak snapped last week in demoralizing fashion. After going up 21-0 against the Buffalo Bills and on the verge of clinching the AFC East, the Patriots allowed Josh Allen to rise from the dead and pull off the comeback. Now, the Patriots are simply looking to punch their ticket to the playoffs in some capacity with a win tonight.

As for the Ravens, they're also looking to stay in the playoff conversation. At 7-7, their best path to the postseason would be leaping ahead of the Pittsburgh Steelers for first place in the AFC North. Baltimore stopped its two-game losing skid last week with a shutout win over Cincinnati, and Lamar Jackson is looking to keep his late-season winning streak going. Coming into this matchup, Jackson is 16-0 in his career in Week 15 or later. Will he make it 17-straight wins? We're about to find out.

As this matchup unfolds, make sure to check out our live blog. Below, you can find expert analysis and real-time highlights of all the top plays.

Where to watch Ravens vs. Patriots live