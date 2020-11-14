The Baltimore Ravens visit the New England Patriots in a battle between AFC rivals on Sunday Night Football. Baltimore enters Week 10 with a 6-2 record that includes four wins in its last five games. New England is coming off a victory over the New York Jets in Week 9, though the Patriots are just 3-5 on the season. Baltimore is 4-3-1 against the spread this season, while New England has a 3-5 record against the number.

Kickoff is at 8:20 p.m. ET. William Hill Sportsbook lists the Ravens as seven-point road favorites, while the over-under, or total number of points expected, is 43.5 in the latest Ravens vs. Patriots odds. Before locking in any Patriots vs. Ravens picks, be sure to see the latest Sunday Night Football predictions from SportsLine's proven model.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up over $7,600 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception five-plus years ago. It's off to a strong 16-9 roll on top-rated NFL picks this season. The model enters Week 10 on an incredible 112-74 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season.

The model ranked in the Top 10 on NFLPickWatch in three of the past four years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 95 percent of CBS Sports office pool players three times during that span.



Now, the model has set its sights on Ravens vs. Patriots. You can visit SportsLine now to see the picks. Here are the NFL lines from William Hill and trends for Patriots vs. Ravens:

Ravens vs. Patriots spread: Ravens -7

Ravens vs. Patriots over-under: 43.5 points

Ravens vs. Patriots money line: Ravens -330, Patriots +270

BAL: Boast a plus-10.6 point differential

NE: Patriots are 1-4 against the spread in non-division games

Why the Ravens can cover

The Ravens are one of the league's best teams, with top-flight units on both sides of the ball. Offensively, Baltimore leads the NFL with 170.1 rushing yards per game, with the No. 3 mark in yards per carry (5.1) and a stable of quality running backs to pair with quarterback Lamar Jackson.

Jackson leads the team in rushing with 469 yards and ranks fourth in the NFL at 5.9 yards per carry. Though he hasn't been as dynamic in the passing game as he was in 2019, Jackson only has four interceptions this season and the Patriots are last in the NFL in allowing 8.8 yards per pass attempt to their opponents.

Defensively, Baltimore sits atop the league in allowing just 17.8 points per game. That comes with an elite pass defense that ranks second in the league in yards allowed per attempt (6.4) and touchdown passes allowed (10). The Patriots are a bottom-tier passing team, averaging just 202.3 yards per game with 11 interceptions, and the Ravens can stack up against Cam Newton and New England's rushing attack.

Why the Patriots can cover

The Ravens aren't as dominant on the offensive side of the field this season, as evidenced by their production. Baltimore ranks as a below-average team in total offense, averaging just 347 total yards per game, and the Ravens have the second-worst passing offense in the NFL, putting up fewer than 180 yards per game through the air. That allows Bill Belichick to scheme against Baltimore's potent rushing attack, and the Patriots still rank as an above-average team in yards allowed (352.9 per game) and points allowed (24.3 per game).

On the offensive side, New England has been inconsistent in 2020, but the Patriots can rely on a strong ground game. Led by Newton, the Patriots are a top-five team in the league in rushing offense (159.6 yards per game), yards per carry (4.9) and rushing touchdowns (13).

How to make Ravens vs. Patriots picks

SportsLine's model is leaning over on the total, with the Ravens projected to average more than 5.0 yards per carry and Patriots wide receiver Jakobi Meyers projected to exceed his average receiving production. The model also says one side of the spread has all the value. You can only get the pick here.

So who wins Patriots vs. Ravens on Sunday Night Football? And which side of the spread has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Ravens vs. Patriots spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that is up over $7,600 on its NFL picks, and find out.