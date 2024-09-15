Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens (0-1) will host Maxx Crosby and the Las Vegas Raiders (0-1) in a Week 2 AFC showdown on Sunday on CBS and Paramount+. John Harbaugh's team put up a valiant effort against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 1, but came up short in the final minutes of play 27-20. Speaking of Harbaughs, the Raiders were unable to spoil little brother Jim's return to the NFL and were bested by the Chargers in Los Angeles, 22-10. You may be able to stream Sunday's game live on Paramount+, which you can now try free for the first seven days and get 50% off your first year when you sign up here (expires 9/23/24).

Kickoff from M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore is at 1 p.m. ET. The Ravens are 8.5-point favorites in the latest Ravens vs. Raiders odds via the SportsLine consensus, and the over/under for total points scored is 41.

Paramount+ is the only place to watch every minute of every NFL on CBS game this season.

How to watch Raiders vs. Ravens

Ravens vs. Raiders date: Sunday, Sept. 15

Ravens vs. Raiders time: 1 p.m. ET

Ravens vs. Raiders TV channel: CBS

Ravens vs. Raiders streaming: Paramount+

Week 2 NFL picks for Raiders vs. Ravens

Before tuning into Sunday's Ravens vs. Raiders game, you need to see the NFL picks from SportsLine's advanced computer model. The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 2 of the 2024 NFL season on an incredible 184-130 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. It is also on a 38-22 roll on top-rated NFL betting picks since Week 7 of 2022.

For Ravens vs. Raiders, the model is backing Baltimore to cover the spread. Despite falling by a score to the defending Super Bowl champions, the Ravens showed they have the tools to be one of the AFC's top teams again this season. They also have a top-10 defense this season that sacked Patrick Mahomes twice, which spells trouble for Vegas' inconsistent offense.

Davante Adams' frustration will likely continue to grow as long as Gardner Minshew is under center for the Raiders. Even though he threw for over 230 yards in Week 1, he didn't escape the game without throwing an interception. The Raiders defense is solid but will once again be tasked with making up for offensive mistakes.

How to watch, live stream the NFL on CBS

Now that you know what to pick, get ready to watch your live local NFL on CBS games on Paramount+ on any device you want. Don't forget you can now try Paramount+ free for the first week and get half-off your first year.