Ravens vs. Seahawks odds: 2019 NFL picks, Week 7 predictions from top-rated simulation

Two of the NFL's most electrifying quarterbacks square off on Sunday when Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens travel to CenturyLink Field to face Russell Wilson and the Seattle Seahawks. Both teams will enter Sunday's showdown full of confidence. The Ravens have won back-to-back games after dropping two straight to the Chiefs and Browns, while the Seahawks have put together three consecutive victories to improve their overall record to 5-1. Sunday's kickoff is scheduled for 4:25 p.m. ET. Seattle is favored by three in the latest Seahawks vs. Ravens odds after the line opened at four, while the over-under sits at 48.5. Before you lock in any Ravens vs. Seahawks picks and NFL predictions, you need to hear what SportsLine's advanced computer model has to say.

The model knows that Seattle's offense has been clicking on all cylinders over the past few weeks. In fact, the Seahawks have scored at least 30 points in each of their past two games. Wilson's brilliant play has been an intricate part to Seattle's success, as he's posted a passer rating of 100-plus in all six of his outings this season. Plus, running back Chris Carson has proven to be a dynamic playmaker in the backfield. The third-year running back is averaging 115.3 rushing yards per game over his last three contests, and he's found the end zone twice during that span. Wide receiver Tyler Lockett continues to be one of Wilson's favorite targets and enters Sunday's matchup averaging 82.75 receiving yards over his last four games.

Last time out, Baltimore decided to play defense against itself, but still came out ahead despite a colossal 81 yards in penalties. They secured a 23-17 win over Cincinnati. Quarterback Lamar Jackson had a stellar game for the Ravens, as he picked up 152 yards on the ground on 19 carries and accumulated another 236 passing yards.

Two offensive stats to keep an eye on: The Seahawks rank second in the league in overall touchdowns with 21 on the season. The Ravens have displayed offensive firepower of their own, as they enter the contest at 450.7 yards per game, good for No. 1 in the league.

