Ravens vs. Steelers: Live updates, game stats, highlights for Week 5 AFC North matchup

Mason Rudolph, the Pittsburgh Steelers' starting quarterback with Ben Roethlisberger out with a season-ending injury, sustained a wicked hit during the third quarter that left him temporarily unconscious. Rudolph was able to leave the field with assistance after re-gaining consciousness.

The Steelers, with Devlin Hodges under center, eventually scored on that drive to take a 20-17 lead, their first of the game. The go-ahead score was by Pittsburgh running back James Conner.

The score was set up by rookie inside linebacker Devin Bush, who recorded Pittsburgh's third interception off of Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson.

After forcing a punt on the game's opening possession, the Ravens' first offensive possession ended with a 27-yard field goal by Justin Tucker. Pittsburgh gave the ball right back to Baltimore, as Jaylen Samuels' pass attempt from the Wildcat formation was picked off by Ravens inside linebacker Josh Bynes inside the Steelers' 20-yard-line. The pick set up running back Mark Ingram's 4-yard touchdown run that gave the Ravens a 10-0 lead. The Steelers quickly responded, as quarterback Mason Rudolph -- aided by a great block in pass protection by James Conner -- teamed up with receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster on a 35-yard scoring strike with 2:41 remaining in the first.

Baltimore opened the second quarter with an impressive 13-play, 75-yard drive that ended with Jackson's touchdown pass to rookie receiver Marquise Brown, who went to the locker room after suffering a right ankle injury during the second quarter. Jackson's first mistake of the game -- an interception by Steelers safety Kameron Kelly -- set up Chris Boswell's 41-yard field goal. Jackson's second mistake -- a pick by Pittsburgh corner Mike Hilton -- set up Boswell's second field goal on the final play of the half.

The Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers appeared to be heading in opposite directions entering Sunday's AFC North divisional matchup from Heinz Field. After a 2-0 start to the season, Baltimore had lost its last two outings while allowing 73 points in those losses. Pittsburgh, meanwhile, started the season with an 0-3 record before whipping the Cincinnati Bengals at home on Monday Night Football. While the winner of Sunday's game could be all alone in first place in the North by late Monday night, the loser will be in rough shape through five weeks of the 2019 regular season.

While Sunday's game features one of the NFL's greatest rivalries, it also features two quarterbacks from the 2018 draft class. After mostly using his legs as a rookie, Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson, the 32nd overall pick in this year's draft, leads the NFL with 10 touchdown passes through four games. Mason Rudolph, the 78th overall pick in the '18 draft, is coming off a 24-of-28, 229-yard, two-touchdown performance in Pittsburgh's 27-3 win over Cincinnati, which also happened to be his second career start.

Pittsburgh enters Sunday's game with a 28-22 all-time lead in a series that began back in 1996. The Steelers, after a 1-5 skid against the Ravens earlier in the decade, have won four of their last five matchups over Baltimore that includes their most recent matchup, a 23-16 win in Week 9 of the 2018 season. The Ravens' midseason loss to the Steelers prompted Baltimore head coach John Harbaugh to replace veteran quarterback Joe Flacco with Jackson, who helped lead the Ravens to their first division title since 2012.