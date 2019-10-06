Ravens vs. Steelers: Live updates, game stats, highlights for Week 5 AFC North showdown
Baltimore is trying to shake off a two-game losing streak, while Pittsburgh eyes another divisional win
The Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers appear to be heading in opposite directions entering Sunday's AFC North divisional matchup from Heinz Field. After a 2-0 start to the season, Baltimore has lost its last two outings while allowing 73 points in those losses. Pittsburgh, meanwhile, started the season with an 0-3 record before whipping the Cincinnati Bengals at home on Monday Night Football. While the winner of Sunday's game could be all alone in first place in the North by late Monday night, the loser will be in rough shape through five weeks of the 2019 regular season.
While Sunday's game features one of the NFL's greatest rivalries, it also features two quarterbacks from the 2018 draft class. After mostly using his legs as a rookie, Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson, the 32nd overall pick in this year's draft, leads the NFL with 10 touchdown passes through four games. Mason Rudolph, the 78th overall pick in the '18 draft, is coming off a 24-of-28, 229-yard, two-touchdown performance in Pittsburgh's 27-3 win over Cincinnati, which also happened to be his second career start.
Pittsburgh enters Sunday's game with a 28-22 all-time lead in a series that began back in 1996. The Steelers, after a 1-5 skid against the Ravens earlier in the decade, have won four of their last five matchups over Baltimore that includes their most recent matchup, a 23-16 win in Week 9 of the 2018 season. The Ravens' midseason loss to the Steelers prompted Baltimore head coach John Harbaugh to replace veteran quarterback Joe Flacco with Jackson, who helped lead the Ravens to their first division title since 2012.
How to watch
Time: 1 p.m. ET
Where: Heinz Field (Pittsburgh, Penn.)
TV: CBS | Stream: CBS All Access
Live blog
If the live blog fails to display, click here to reload.
