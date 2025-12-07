Skip to Main Content
Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.

Ravens vs. Steelers live updates: Aaron Rodgers and Lamar Jackson face off with AFC North lead on the line

Baltimore hosts Pittsburgh and the winner will seize control of the AFC North

By
1 min read

Welcome to our coverage of a huge Week 14 showdown between the Steelers and Ravens in a game that features the AFC North's top two teams. 

After five straight wins, the Ravens were humbled on Thanksgiving by the Bengals, who are just two games back of Baltimore and Pittsburgh in the division standings. Despite the loss, the Ravens (via a tiebreaker) remained in first place after the Steelers lost their second straight game at home against the Bills. 

In that game, Pittsburgh allowed a whopping 249 rushing yards less than 11 months after Baltimore ran for 299 yards against them during the Ravens' wild card win over the Steelers. Pittsburgh's defense is once again focused on containing Derrick Henry, who ran for 186 yards and two touchdowns carries during Baltimore's playoff win over the Steelers. 

This game will feature two banged-up quarterbacks who have won a combined six league MVP trophies. Aaron Rodgers is playing with a fractured left wrist, while Lamar Jackson is dealing with an ankle injury that limited his practice participation this past week.  

Which team will come out on top? To find out, follow along in our live blog below, as we'll be providing updates, highlights and analysis throughout the game. 

Where to watch Steelers vs. Ravens live

  • Date: Sunday, Dec. 7 | Time: 1 p.m. ET
  • Location: M&T Bank Stadium -- Baltimore
  • TV: CBS
  • Stream: Paramount+
  • Follow: CBS Sports App
  • Odds: Ravens -5.5; O/U 43.5 (via FanDuel)
Updating Live
(6)
See New Posts
 
Pinned
Link copied

Tomlin's future in question

There's been a lot of noise surrounding Mike Tomlin's future with the Steelers. ESPN has reported that the Steelers aren't firing Tomlin, but they need to decide by March 1 if they are picking up his option for 2027. If they don't, Tomlin will be slated to enter the 2026 season as a lame duck coach. 

Obviously, what happens during the final stretch of the 2025 will likely determine what happens. 

Bryan DeArdo
December 7, 2025, 5:29 PM
Dec. 07, 2025, 12:29 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied

Steelers focused on stopping Henry

With respect to Jackson, Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said this week that Pittsburgh's focus will be on stopping Derrick Henry, who is 69 yards away from his fourth consecutive 1,000-yard season. 

Henry dominated Baltimore's last two matchups vs. the Steelers last season. He had 162 yards on 24 carries in Week 15 and had 186 yards and two touchdowns on 26 carries in the wild-card round. 

The Steelers are coming off their worst game of the year in terms of rush defense. They allowed 249 yards on the ground that included 144 yards on 31 carries from James Cook. 

Bryan DeArdo
December 7, 2025, 5:14 PM
Dec. 07, 2025, 12:14 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied

Matchup of former MVP QBs

This is the first showdown between Aaron Rodgers and Lamar Jackson, who have a combined six league MVP trophies between them. 

Both quarterbacks are dealing with injury. Jackson has an ankle injury that has limited his mobility in games. Rodgers is just three weeks removed from suffering multiple fractures to his left wrist. He's coming off one of the worst games of his career as he failed to complete half of his 21 attempts during last week's loss to the Bills. 

The Steelers are hoping that Rodgers' new-look receiving corps with Thielen and MVS can help their QB, who turned 42 this past week. 

Bryan DeArdo
December 7, 2025, 4:57 PM
Dec. 07, 2025, 11:57 am EST
 
Pinned
Link copied

Steelers inactives

Pittsburgh will look a little different today. 

Pittsburgh will continue not to have Derrick Harmon, who missed last week's game with an MCL sprain in his right knee. Roman Wilson is also out, likely due to the fact that newcomer Adam Thielen and Marquez Valdes-Scantling will be making their Steelers debuts today. 

Another notable absence is safety Kyle Dugger. With Dugger out, Chuck Clark will likely fill in at starting strong safety. 

WR Roman Wilson
QB Will Howard
S Kyle Dugger
OL Calvin Anderson
DT Broderick Martin-Rhodes
WR Ke'Shawn Williams
DT Derrick Harmon

Bryan DeArdo
December 7, 2025, 4:39 PM
Dec. 07, 2025, 11:39 am EST
 
Pinned
Link copied

Ravens inactives

Lamar Jackson continues to miss practice time, but he will start again today despite appearing on this week's injury report with an ankle injury. Ar'Darius Washington (Achilles), Rashod Bateman (ankle) and CB Nate Wiggins (foot) will also play despite appearing on this week's injury report. 

QB Cooper Rush
G Ben Cleveland
WR Devontez Walker 
DT Aneas Peebles 

Bryan DeArdo
December 7, 2025, 4:35 PM
Dec. 07, 2025, 11:35 am EST
 
Pinned
Link copied

Welcome to our Steelers-Ravens coverage!

Welcome to our live coverage of today's game between the Steelers and Ravens. The winner of this game will be in sole possession of first place in the AFC North with four game left in the regular season. 

This is the first of two late-season meetings between the two teams. The second game will take place in Pittsburgh in Week 18. 

Bryan DeArdo
December 7, 2025, 4:31 PM
Dec. 07, 2025, 11:31 am EST
default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!
  • Image thumbnail
    0:49

    Brinson: "Jaguars Can Flip The Playoff Picture Upside Down"

  • Image thumbnail
    1:11

    Bills Struggling To Find Pass-Catch Options

  • Image thumbnail
    0:27

    BREAKING: QB Jayden Daniels (Elbow) Returns at Vikings | Sun, 1 ET

  • Image thumbnail
    1:46

    Steelers, Ravens Clash For AFC North Lead

  • Image thumbnail
    1:54

    Bears Enter Week 14 As 1 Seed In NFC

  • Image thumbnail
    1:43

    Colts Look To Avoid Collapse, Retake Division Lead

  • Image thumbnail
    1:02

    Chiefs Look To Salvage Season, Keep Playoff Hopes Alive

  • Image thumbnail
    0:33

    Breaking News Report: Brian Branch Suffers Torn Achilles

  • Image thumbnail
    2:07

    Bears-Packers Face Off In Key NFC North Battle

  • Image thumbnail
    1:31

    Lions Playoff Chances Improve After Win

  • Image thumbnail
    1:23

    Gibbs Finds Endzone 3 Times In Lions Win

  • Image thumbnail
    4:17

    Cowboys Playoff Hopes On Life Support

  • Image thumbnail
    1:05

    Aaron Rodgers Imploring Film Sessions

  • Image thumbnail
    1:19

    Assessing Lamar Jackson's Recent Struggles

  • Image thumbnail
    1:46

    Make-Or-Break Game For the Cowboys and Lions

  • Image thumbnail
    1:45

    The Cowboys Impact Player To Watch

  • Image thumbnail
    1:31

    Wounded Lions Limping Into Primetime

  • Image thumbnail
    1:51

    Win or Go Home: Texans vs. Jaguars Playoff Eliminator

  • Image thumbnail
    1:52

    AFC South Division Race: Colts at Jaguars

  • Image thumbnail
    0:36

    Shocking end to UFC fight: Alexandre Pantoja suffers broken arm; Joshua Van becomes second-youngest champion

  • Image thumbnail
    0:24

    Is Alabama a playoff team? Former Tide RB says 'NO they are are NOT!'

  • Image thumbnail
    0:42

    Indiana Beats Ohio State at Their Own Game and Wins The Battle of Physicality

  • Image thumbnail
    0:31

    Virginia coach Tony Elliott on the loss to Duke in ACC Championship

  • Image thumbnail
    1:01

    What's Next for Merab Dvalishvili Following Loss?

  • Image thumbnail
    1:41

    Does Duke Jump Ahead Of JMU In The CFP Rankings?

  • Image thumbnail
    1:51

    Georgia Overwhelms Alabama To Claim SEC Title

  • Image thumbnail
    1:17

    Indiana Has 'Program Defining' Game in Victory Over Ohio State

  • Image thumbnail
    0:10

    EXCLAMATION POINT: Louisville freshman stud Mikel Brown Jr. slams door on Indiana

  • Image thumbnail
    1:08

    How Much Of Purdue's Loss Was Due To Poor Performance vs. Good Iowa State Play?

  • Image thumbnail
    1:24

    NCAAM Highlights: No. 4 Duke at No. 7 Michigan State (12/6)

  • Image thumbnail
    1:37

    What Lies Ahead For Matt Campbell As The Next Penn St HC?

See All NFL Videos