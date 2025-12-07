Welcome to our coverage of a huge Week 14 showdown between the Steelers and Ravens in a game that features the AFC North's top two teams.

After five straight wins, the Ravens were humbled on Thanksgiving by the Bengals, who are just two games back of Baltimore and Pittsburgh in the division standings. Despite the loss, the Ravens (via a tiebreaker) remained in first place after the Steelers lost their second straight game at home against the Bills.

In that game, Pittsburgh allowed a whopping 249 rushing yards less than 11 months after Baltimore ran for 299 yards against them during the Ravens' wild card win over the Steelers. Pittsburgh's defense is once again focused on containing Derrick Henry, who ran for 186 yards and two touchdowns carries during Baltimore's playoff win over the Steelers.

This game will feature two banged-up quarterbacks who have won a combined six league MVP trophies. Aaron Rodgers is playing with a fractured left wrist, while Lamar Jackson is dealing with an ankle injury that limited his practice participation this past week.

Which team will come out on top? To find out, follow along in our live blog below, as we'll be providing updates, highlights and analysis throughout the game.

Where to watch Steelers vs. Ravens live