The Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens face off on Tuesday in a game that has been rescheduled twice due to COVID-19. Ben Roethlisberger, T.J. Watt and the Steelers enter this rivalry matchup with the league's only unblemished record, winning all 10 of their games. The Ravens are just 6-4 on the season and, in recent weeks, Baltimore has struggled with losses in three of the last four games. Now, the Ravens will be without key players like Lamar Jackson, Mark Ingram and Mark Andrews due to COVID-19. Pittsburgh, which won't have running back James Conner (COVID-19) on Tuesday, toppled Baltimore by a 28-24 margin in Week 8.

Kickoff is at 8 p.m. ET in Pittsburgh. William Hill Sportsbook lists Pittsburgh as a 10.5-point home favorite. The over-under for total points is set at 40.5 in the latest Ravens vs. Steelers odds.

Ravens vs. Steelers spread: Steelers -10.5

Ravens vs. Steelers over-under: 40.5 points

Ravens vs. Steelers money line: Steelers -500, Ravens +400

BAL: Ravens are 4-4 against the spread in AFC games

PIT: Steelers own a plus-12.4 point differential

Why the Ravens can cover

Baltimore's offense is incredibly potent on the ground, with the Ravens leading the NFL in rushing yards at 160.5 per game. The Ravens are also excellent at moving the chains, ranking in the top 10 of the NFL on third down at 45.5 percent, and part of that Baltimore's efficiency in averaging 4.9 yards per carry.

While quarterback Robert Griffin III isn't as explosive as Jackson, he's still enough of a runner to keep that element of the offense alive. Running back Gus Edwards could pile up numbers if he gets in a rhythm without having to split carries with Ingram and J.K. Dobbins.

On the defensive side, the Ravens are missing several key pieces, but they rank third in the NFL in points allowed per game (19.5). They're also in the top eight in total defense (333.0 yards allowed per game) and passing defense (217.0 yards allowed per game). Similar to the offensive side, the Ravens are stout on third down (34.5 percent allowed).

Why the Steelers can cover

Baltimore's offense is struggling, at least by its own standards, and much of that comes from issues in the passing game. The Ravens rank 31st in the league in passing offense, averaging only 183.4 yards per game, and Baltimore is a bottom-10 team in total offense at less than 350 yards. Without Jackson and Andrews, those struggles should only be magnified.

Pittsburgh has three of the best pass-rushers in the league: Watt, Bud Dupree and Stephon Tuitt. The trio has led the team to a league-best 38 total sacks this season. The Steelers have 16 interceptions and are allowing a completion rate of only 54.8, both marks ranking best in the league. Pittsburgh's offense is certainly potent in its own right, but the Steelers are led by a defense that allows a league-low 17.4 points per game.

