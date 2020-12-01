A COVID-19 outbreak moved Steelers vs. Ravens from Thanksgiving Day all the way to Wednesday, Dec. 2. Baltimore (6-4) will be without multiple players due to the outbreak, including quarterback Lamar Jackson, tight end Mark Andrews, and defensive end Calais Campbell. Pittsburgh (10-0) isn't dealing with the same level of outbreak, but will be missing running back James Conner, who tested positive over the weekend.

Kickoff is at 3:40 p.m. ET in Pittsburgh. William Hill Sportsbook lists Pittsburgh as a 10.5-point home favorite. The over-under for total points is set at 40.5 in the latest Ravens vs. Steelers odds.

Ravens vs. Steelers spread: Steelers -10.5

Ravens vs. Steelers over-under: 40.5 points

Ravens vs. Steelers money line: Steelers -500, Ravens +400

BAL: Ravens are 4-4 against the spread in AFC games

PIT: Steelers own a plus-12.4 point differential

Why the Ravens can cover

The Ravens are unquestionably in a tough spot, but with the line now hitting double digits, Baltimore's best path to staying within the spread might come from a stellar defensive effort. Though Baltimore's outbreak has taken out Campbell, the Ravens still have corners Marlon Humphrey and Marcus Peters available.

Edge rusher Yannick Ngakoue and inside linebacker Patrick Queen are still set to play as well. With Pittsburgh missing Conner, that should allow Baltimore to focus on the Steelers' passing attack even more. If the Ravens can contain Ben Roethlisberger, and backup quarterback Robert Griffin III can engineer scoring drives, this game could be closer than some expect.

Why the Steelers can cover

Baltimore's offense is struggling, at least by its own standards, and much of that comes from issues in the passing game. The Ravens rank 31st in the league in passing offense, averaging only 183.4 yards per game, and Baltimore is a bottom-10 team in total offense at less than 350 yards. Without Jackson and Andrews, those struggles should only be magnified.

Pittsburgh has three of the best pass-rushers in the league: Watt, Bud Dupree and Stephon Tuitt. The trio has led the team to a league-best 38 total sacks this season. The Steelers have 16 interceptions and are allowing a completion rate of only 54.8, both marks ranking best in the league. Pittsburgh's offense is certainly potent in its own right, but the Steelers are led by a defense that allows a league-low 17.4 points per game.

