The Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens will face off Thursday in the nightcap on the 2020 NFL Thanksgiving Day schedule. Ben Roethlisberger, T.J. Watt and the Steelers enter this rivalry matchup with the league's only unblemished record, winning all 10 of their games in 2020. The Ravens are just 6-4 on the season and, in recent weeks, Baltimore has struggled with losses in three of the last four games. Pittsburgh toppled Baltimore by a 28-24 margin in Week 8.

Kickoff is at 8:20 p.m. ET. William Hill Sportsbook lists Pittsburgh as a 4.5-point favorite in the latest Ravens vs. Steelers odds, while the over-under is 45.

Ravens vs. Steelers spread: Steelers -4.5

Ravens vs. Steelers over-under: 45 points

Ravens vs. Steelers money line: Steelers -215, Ravens +185

BAL: Ravens are 4-4 against the spread in AFC games

PIT: Steelers own a plus-12.4 point differential

Why the Ravens can cover

The Ravens are a balanced, talented team with effective units on both sides of the ball. Baltimore's offense, led by Lamar Jackson, is incredibly potent on the ground, with the Ravens leading the NFL in rushing yards with 160.5 per game. The Ravens are also excellent at moving the chains, ranking in the top 10 on third down at 45.5 percent, and part of that Baltimore's efficiency in averaging 4.9 yards per carry.

On the defensive side, the Ravens rank third in points allowed per game (19.5), and that comes with top-eight units in total defense (333.0 yards allowed per game) and passing defense (217.0 yards allowed per game). Similar to the offensive side, the Ravens are strong on third-down defense (34.5 percent allowed), and Baltimore will need to get the Steelers' offense off the field when the time comes.

Why the Steelers can cover

The Steelers sit atop the NFL in scoring defense (17.4 points allowed per game), completion percentage allowed (54.8 percent), quarterback rating allowed (71.8), interceptions (15) and sacks (38), with top-five marks in total defense and passing defense. Against a Ravens team that hasn't been firing on all cylinders recently and will be without running backs J.K. Dobbins and Mark Ingram due to COVID-19, the Steelers should be able to hold up.

On the other side, Pittsburgh isn't quite as dominant, but the Steelers are highly effective. The Steelers rank fourth in the league at 29.8 points per game, and Pittsburgh is also fourth in passing touchdowns.

Roethlisberger is the second-best quarterback in the NFL at avoiding sacks (10 this season), and the Steelers are strong on third down, converting 46.3 percent of their opportunities.

