The Pittsburgh Steelers will try to wrap up the AFC North Division title when they battle the rival Baltimore Ravens on Saturday. A Pittsburgh win will give the Steelers their first division crown since 2020, while a Baltimore win would pull the Ravens into a tie for the AFC North lead. The Steelers (10-4), who are 3-1 against the North, are 5-3 on the road this season. The Ravens (9-5), who are 2-2 within the division, are 4-2 on their home field. Leading receiver George Pickens (hamstring) has been ruled out for Pittsburgh.

Kickoff from M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore is set for 4:30 p.m. ET. Baltimore is a 6.5-point favorite in the latest Steelers vs. Ravens odds from the SportsLine Consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 44.5. Before making any Steelers vs. Ravens picks, bets or predictions, make sure you check out what SportsLine NFL expert Mike Tierney has to say, considering his mastery of picks involving the Ravens.

A veteran sportswriter whose work appears periodically in the New York Times and Los Angeles Times, Tierney has covered the NFL for decades and reported from seven Super Bowls. Tierney is 154-124-9 in the NFL the past two seasons, returning $1,586 to $100 players. In addition, he is an amazing 53-23-2 on his last 78 betting picks in games involving the Baltimore Ravens, returning a whopping $2,747. Anyone who has followed him at sportsbooks and on sports betting apps is way up.

Now, Tierney has zoned in on Steelers vs. Ravens. You can head to SportsLine to see his picks. Here are the NFL odds and NFL betting lines for Steelers vs. Ravens:

Ravens vs. Steelers spread: Baltimore -6.5

Ravens vs. Steelers over/under: 44.5 points

Ravens vs. Steelers money line: Baltimore -315, Pittsburgh +255

PIT: Steelers are 7-3 against the spread in their last 10 games

BAL: Ravens are 5-4-1 ATS in their last 10 games

Why the Ravens can cover

Two-time MVP quarterback Lamar Jackson is having another solid season in Baltimore. In 14 games, he has completed 275 of 404 passes (68.1%) for 3,580 yards and 34 touchdowns with just three interceptions and a 120.7 rating. He has also carried 117 times for 743 yards (6.3 average) and three touchdowns.

Another weapon on offense is veteran running back Derrick Henry. In 14 games, he has carried 254 times for 1,474 yards (5.8 average) and 13 touchdowns. He has 14 explosive plays of 20 yards or more, including a long of 87, with 70 first-down conversions.

Why the Steelers can cover

Quarterback Russell Wilson is having a stellar season. In eight starts, he has completed 152 of 235 passes (64.7%) for 1,912 yards and 13 touchdowns with just three interceptions and a rating of 103. In a 44-38 win at Cincinnati on Dec. 1, he completed 29 of 38 passes (76.3%) for 414 yards and three touchdowns with one interception.

Veteran running back Najee Harris powers the ground attack. In 14 games, he has carried 229 times for 891 yards (3.9 average) and five touchdowns. He has eight explosive plays of 20 or more yards, including a long of 36, with 42 first-down conversions.

How to make Steelers vs. Ravens picks

Tierney has analyzed Steelers vs. Ravens from every possible angle and while we can tell you he's leaning Under the point total, he has also discovered a critical X-factor that has him jumping all over one side of the spread.

