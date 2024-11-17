AFC North rivals face off in what should be a thrilling NFL Week 11 battle as Mike Tomlin's Pittsburgh Steelers (7-2) host John Harbaugh's Baltimore Ravens (7-3) on CBS and Paramount+. The Steelers have had an interesting season thanks to its quarterback tandem of Russell Wilson and Justin Fields, but their defense has helped them claw their way above .500 and into the division's top spot. They face their biggest test yet against the best offense in the NFL. You may be able to stream Sunday's game live on Paramount+, which you can now try free for the first seven days when you sign up here.

Kickoff from Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh is 1 p.m. ET. The Ravens are 3-point favorites in the latest Steelers vs. Ravens odds via SportsLine consensus, and the over/under for total points scored is 48.5. Baltimore is a -175 money line favorite (risk $175 to win $100), while Pittsburgh is a +146 underdog.

How to watch Ravens vs. Steelers

Steelers vs. Ravens date: Sunday, Nov. 17

Steelers vs. Ravens time: 1 p.m. ET

Steelers vs. Ravens TV channel: CBS

Week 11 NFL picks for Ravens vs. Steelers

Before tuning into Sunday's Steelers vs. Ravens game, you need to see the NFL picks from SportsLine's advanced computer model. The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 11 of the 2024 NFL season on an incredible 17-7 betting hot streak on top-rated NFL picks this year. Longer term, it is on a 197-136 roll on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season and a 51-29 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of 2022.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps has seen strong returns.

For Steelers vs. Ravens, the model is backing Baltimore to cover the spread on the road. The Ravens are playing division opponents close this season and failed to cover a 6-point spread in a 35-34 win against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 10. However, Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry are leading an offense that leads the league by a long shot, logging 440.2 average yards per game.

Baltimore's weakness is its pass defense, which ranks dead last in the league. It will go up against a Steelers passing offense that ranks outside of the top- 5 with just 188.0 average yards per game. This game could end up coming down to the wire, but the model still has the Ravens covering in over 50% of simulations. You may be able to stream the game here.

