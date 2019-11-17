Ravens vs. Texans: How to watch NFL online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
How to watch Ravens vs. Texans football game
Who's Playing
Baltimore (home) vs. Houston (away)
Current Records: Baltimore 6-2; Houston 6-3
What to Know
The Houston Texans have had a week off and are no doubt ready to get back on the field. They are on the road again on Sunday and play against the Baltimore Ravens at 1 p.m. ET at M&T Bank Stadium. Both teams are strolling into their contest after big wins in their previous games.
You can't lose the game if you win every quarter, and that was precisely Houston's strategy against the Jacksonville Jaguars two weeks ago. Houston was the clear victor by a 26-3 margin over Jacksonville. Houston's success was spearheaded by the efforts of RB Carlos Hyde, who picked up 160 yards on the ground on 19 carries, and QB Deshaun Watson, who passed for 201 yards and two TDs on 28 attempts. Watson ended up with a passer rating of 120.40.
Meanwhile, if there were any doubts about the heavy odds in favor of Baltimore coming into their matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals last week, the squad laid those doubts to rest. Baltimore put a hurting on Cincinnati to the tune of 49-13. QB Lamar Jackson had a stellar game for Baltimore as he picked up 65 yards on the ground on seven carries and threw three passing touchdowns. Jackson ended up with a perfect passer rating of 158.30.
Their wins bumped the Texans to 6-3 and the Ravens to 6-2. A couple stats to keep an eye on: The Texans come into the matchup boasting the second fewest rushing touchdowns allowed in the league at three. But the Ravens rank first in the league when it comes to rushing touchdowns, with 15 on the season. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET
- Where: M&T Bank Stadium -- Baltimore, Maryland
- TV: CBS
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $63.00
Odds
The Ravens are a 4.5-point favorite against the Texans.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 52
Series History
Baltimore won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.
- Nov 27, 2017 - Baltimore 23 vs. Houston 16
Top Projected Fantasy Players
- Lamar Jackson: 24.65 points
- DeAndre Hopkins: 10.21 points
- Mark Ingram: 10.2 points
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
Watch This Game Live
-
Stafford could miss rest of Lions season
Detroit will take a lot into account whenever Stafford is ready to return, but that won't be...
-
5 potential landing spots for Kaepernick
Kaepernick worked out in front of NFL teams on Saturday
-
Chiefs vs Chargers odds, MNF picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Monday's Chiefs vs. Chargers game in Mexico...
-
Rams vs. Bears odds, SNF picks, bets
R.J. White has his finger on the pulse of Todd Gurley and the Los Angeles Rams.
-
Cowboys starting safety out vs. Lions
Dallas is without a starting safety, but dodged bullet on their offensive line -- after being...
-
Patriots vs. Eagles odds, picks and sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Sunday's Patriots vs. Eagles game 10,000 times.
-
Falcons at Panthers: Live updates
The Falcons will be looking to score an upset win on the road against the Panthers
-
Cowboys at Lions: Live updates
The two teams know each other well, but things will look different when they meet this time...